Realme Narzo 30 4G and 5G launched: 90Hz, 5,000mAh battery, 48MP camera

Realme today expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G. Both of them bring competitive specifications to new lower price points.

The Realme Narzo series is meant for young gamers and aims to offer better features in the budget segment. The family already consists of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and 30A , which were unveiled in February. The regular Realme Narzo 30 4G and 5G variants were confirmed to be launch soon, but faced a few delays due to the lockdown.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G)

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 30 is amongst the cheapest phones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded via a micro SD card.

The LCD screen spans 6.5-inches and has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% and a brightness of 580 nits. There’s a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For photography, there are three cameras on the back consisting of a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono lens. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter on the front of the Realme Narzo 30.

The Realme Narzo 30 price in India is Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for June 29 on Flipkart, where the base model will be available at an early-bird price of Rs 11,999. Colour options include Racing Silver and Racing Blue.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

(Image credit: Realme)

A reconfigured Realme 8 5G , the Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, bringing dual 5G capabilities to the mix. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It has the same 6.5-inch 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery, but offers slower 18W fast charging. A similar 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera combo can be found on the 5G model, but 4K video recording is not available.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price in India is Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and will be available starting June 30 on Flipkart. For the first sale, buyers will be eligible for a Rs 500 early-bird discount.

