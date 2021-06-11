Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual-cameras launched in India

There's a new Tecno smartphone in India called the Spark 7T for the sub Rs 10,000 segment. With the new Spark 7T, Tecno becomes the first player in the under Rs 9,000 segment to offer a 48MP AI rear cam for photography.

Tecno Spark 7T has been priced at Rs 8,999 and is available in India in three colours: Magnet Black, Jewel Blue, and Nebula Orange. It will be available on Amazon from June 15 at 12 noon, and will have a Special First Day Sale launch offer of flat Rs 1,000 off.

Tecno Spark 7T: Specs and features

Tecno Spark 7T features a 6.52- inch HD+ IPS Dot Notch Display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. It has a 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 269 PPI Pixel Density and 480 nits brightness.

Under the display the Tecno Spark 7T hosts a Helio G35 processor which comes with the HyperEngine technology and has a 2.3 GHz CPU frequency. Besides this, it also has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM along with 64GB internal storage.

The Spark 7T also runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, which consists of new features such as refreshed zero screen, film album, story album, document auto-rotate manager, kids mode, anti-theft alarm, vault 2.0 and phone cloner, amongst others.

For photography, the smartphone will use a dual-rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor. The second one is an AI Lens Rear Camera along with a Quad Flash system. Camera features include 2K Quality Recording, Slow Motion videos at 120 fps with no time limit, 10X zoom, Short Video, Video Bokeh Mode and 20 AI Scene Detection.

For selfies it comes with an 8MP AI front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and dual flashlight with micro slit for adjustable brightness. The front camera has modes like, Smile Shot to auto capture photos with smiles, Portrait Mode, AI HDR mode, AR Shot, Wide Selfie, Burst Shot, 7 AI Scene Detection AI Camera and Beauty Mode.

The Tecno Spark 7T runs on a 6,000 mAh battery which provides a standby time of upto 36 days, 41 hours calling time, 18 hours’ web browsing, 193 hours music playback, 18 hours’ game playing and 29 hours’ video playback. For security it comes with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor.