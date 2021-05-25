Tecno launches Spark 7 Pro featuring 48MP triple rear camera

Homegrown brand Tecno has launched its newest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The new smartphone comes with 48MP triple rear cameras and a Helio G80 processor.

The new budget smartphone competes with the likes of Poco M3, Realme C25, and the Samsung Galaxy M12. The smartphone is available in two variants with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro: Price and availability

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro like we mentioned before has two variants and the base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999 while the other one with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available on Amazon from May 28 and there is an initial 10% discount offer for SBI Bank users.

Available from May 28 Check out the Tecno Spark 7 Pro on Amazon 4GB + 64GB at Rs 9,999 6GB + 64GB at Rs 10,999View Deal

Tecno Spark 7 Pro: Specs and features

As for the specs, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the inside, it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The two variant with either 4GB or 6GB DDR4x RAM comes with 64GB onboard storage with support for expansion via microSD card up to 512GB through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery that is rated by the company to deliver up to 35 hours of talk time or 34 days of standby time on a single charge.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone comes with a 48MP primary sensor on the back with an f/1.8 lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The rear camera setup comes with a quad-LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual flash module.