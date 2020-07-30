Tecno Spark 6 Air with 7-inch display launched in India

Tecno Mobile, a Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has announced a new budget smartphone in India. Tecno Spark 6 Air is the latest budget offering from the company. Along with the smartphone, the company also launched its true wireless earbud.

Tecno Spark 6 Air specs

(Image credit: Tecno)

The Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with a huge 7-inch display with HD+ resolution with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.6% screen to body ratio. You get a dew-drop style notch at the front. Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset clocked at 2GHz and is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. There is also microSD card support up to 1TB.

The device packs in a massive 6,000mAh battery which can last up to 21 hours’ internet and wifi usage and 159 hours music playback on a single charge. However, it misses out on the fast charging and uses a micro USB port for charging.

On to the optics, you get a 13MP AI triple camera setup with a 13MP f/1.8 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor along with a quad flash. To the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner at the rear. The fingerprint scanner can be used to take calls, record calls, clicking pictures, and more. It also comes with a feature that allows you to connect more than two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and turn up the party mode. The Tecno Spark 6 Air is available in three colour variants: Comet Black and Ocean Blue.

Tecno Minipod M1

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno launched yet another true wireless earbud in India after the Hipods 2 recently. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a 50mAh battery on the bud. The case houses a 110mAh battery. The Minipod M1 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and with the provided case you get up to 18 hours of playback time. Feature-wise, they are Environment Noise Cancellation technology that blocks ambient sounds. For controls, you get touch and tap options. It is also IPX4 rated making it sweat and rain resistant. It will be available in white colour option and comes with multi-coloured silicone protective cases and snap hook.

Price and availability

Product Price Tecno Spark 6 Air Rs 7,999 Tecno Minipod M1 Rs 799

The Tecno Spark 6 Air is priced at Rs 7,999 and the TWS Minipod M1 is priced at Rs 799. Both the products will go on sale for the first time during Amazon Prime Day 2020.