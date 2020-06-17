Tecno Spark Power 2 with massive 6,000mAh battery unveiled in India

Hong Kong-based Tecno Mobile has unveiled the Spark Power 2 in India today. The handset replaces the Spark Power that debuted back in November last year. The key highlights of the handset include a quad-camera, a massive fast-charging battery, and stereo speakers at the price of Rs 9,999. The handset will be on sale on Flipkart.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a massive 7.0-inch Dot Notch display. It has a resolution of 720 x 1640p and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.55% with up to 480 nits of brightness. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 79.6×174.9×9.2 mm and weighs 220g.

In terms of processing power, the Spark Power 2 runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is a pretty underwhelming CPU considering what competitors offer at this price point. The CPU is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is an additional microSD card slot to expand this further to 256GB though.

The dual-SIM smartphone has a 16MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP wide-angle lens coupled with a 2MP macro lens. There's another AI lens on board as well making it a quad-camera setup. The front also has a 16MP selfie sensor that supports 115° wide-angle video recording.

(Image credit: Tecno-mobile.in)

Another key highlight is the dual speaker setup with Stereo Sound Powered by Dirac that should elevate the gaming experience. The Spark Power 2's volume key can be reassigned and used as a fire key in gaming titles like PUBG and CoD Mobile tecnoand the Game Mode optimization cuts off distractions.

And lastly, the massive 6,000mAh battery, which was also on its predecessor, is assisted by 18W fast charging. Tecno promises up to 3 hrs of charge in 10 minutes while a full charge is claimed to give 4-day battery life.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs HiOS based on Android 10 out of the box and has Dual 4G VoLTE, FM Radio and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey colours, is priced at Rs. 9999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from June 23.