Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual selfie camera launched in India

Tecno is adding a new budget smartphone to its photography-centric Camon series, in the form of the Camon 16 Premier. It is the first phone in the segment to offer a 48MP dual selfie camera system.

With each iteration, Tecno has brought new features to lower price points. The Camon 16 Premier aims to be the best selfie camera phone in the sub Rs 20,000 market with advancements on both hardware and software fronts.

“At Tecno, product innovation based on local consumer needs drives everything that we do, and it is our key brand value. In 2021, we are all set to take Tecno to newer heights in the smartphone categories by revolutionizing the mobile photography and videography technology in the segments we cater to with innovative and disruptive products like Camon 16 Premier”, said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India.

Specifications and features

(Image credit: Tecno)

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with HyperEngine Gaming. Only a single configuration is currently available with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The storage can be further expanded by 256GB via a micro SD card.

On the front is an expansive 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of brightness. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is also HDR10+ capable. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Out-of-the-box, it runs on Android 10 with Hi OS v7.0 on top.

As for cameras, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a quad-camera array on the rear with a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Sony IMX686), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 119-degree field-of-view that doubles as a macro shooter, a 2MP “Polar Night video” sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front is the segment-first 48MP selfie camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a front-facing flash. Shooting modes include ultra night mode, 4K video, 960fps slow-motion, eye AF, video portrait and more.

Pricing and availability

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in India is Rs 16,999. It will be available in a single Glacier Silver colour. The first sale is scheduled for January 16 on Flipkart at 12 pm, followed by retail outlets.