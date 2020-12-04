Gaming-centric Tecno Pova launched in India with 6,000mAh battery

Tecno Pova is the first in a new series of smartphones from the Transsion Holdings-owned company. The new gaming phone has now launched in India and will be available on Flipkart next week onwards. At a starting price of under Rs 10,000 , it will compete against the Redmi 9 Prime, the Poco M2 and the Moto G9.





Tecno Pova specs and features

Aimed at power users, the Tecno Pova has decent specifications for the price, offering the 12nm octa-core Helio G80 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded by 256GB via micro SD. MediaTek’s HyperEngine suite of gaming features are also available. There’s also a multi-layer graphite cooling system for better thermal performance.

Content consumption also seems like a big priority here, as the Tecno Pova sports a tall 6.8-inch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1640 x 720 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The peak brightness is listed as 480 nits. Other specifications include a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. With that, it has a weight of 213 grams and a thickness of 9.4mm. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual-SIM card slot. It runs on hiOS 7 based on Android 10.

For photography and videography, there’s a quad-camera setup on the Tecno Pova, with a 16MP f/1.85 primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP AI camera. It can also shoot slow-motion videos at 120fps. For selfies, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 front camera. Shooting modes include beauty mode, night mode, portraits, HDR, etc.

With this, Tecno has three distinct product lines: Pova for gamers, Camon for photographers and Spark for the affordable segment.

Tecno Pova price in India

Making its global debut in India, the Tecno Pova is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is priced at Rs 11,999. Colour options include Dazzle black, Magic Blue and Speed Purple. The first sale is slated for December 11 at 12 noon on Flipkart.