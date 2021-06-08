Realme C25s launched in India: Helio G85, 6,000mAh battery

The Realme C25s is the newest member of the company’s crowded C series of budget smartphones in India , with a focus on content consumption.

The Realme C25s was launched silently today as an alternative to the Realme C25 from April , with a better chipset and camera configuration at the same price point. It will be available on Flipkart starting tomorrow (June 9), 12 pm onwards.

Realme C25s price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Colour options include Watery Grey and Watery Blue.

“Our entry-level C series has seen a tremendous response from our customers in India and globally. Till date, we have 32 million Realme series users globally. Realme C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand in India and the latest addition of Realme C25s to Realme C series will allow us to cater to the requirements of more young users across the country, who look for numerous features across price segments amongst entry-level smartphones”, said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India.

Realme C25s specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is a gaming chipset with eight cores, built on the 12nm process. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, along with a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Along with that, it has a tall 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution. To keep sessions going, it houses a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. There’s also an active fingerprint scanner on the back.

For photography , the Realme C25s has a triple-camera array with a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter, along with an 8MP selfie camera.