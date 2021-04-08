Realme C25, C21, and C20 budget phones launched in India

Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20 phones have been unveiled in India today at Realme’s virtual launch event. The new trio in the budget C series is priced under Rs 10,000 and sports a big battery.

The Realme C25 and Realme C21 also come with TÜV Rheinland reliability certification and Realme is said to bring the same for more devices in the future as well. The company also announced that they have sold over 32 million C series devices globally. Let’s take a look at the new Realme C25, C21, and C20 one by one.

Realme C25

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C25 is the premium one of the trio. It houses a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with an 88.7% screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 450nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland reliability certification. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 gaming-centric budget chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme C25 sports a 13MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white lens — both with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. Powering all the internals is a big 6,000mAh battery with support for an 18W quick charge via Type-C port.

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, super power-saving mode, a dedicated microSD card slot 209-gram weight and 9.6mm thickness. The device is available in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colourways in geometric art design.

sale from april 16 Base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4+128GB is priced at Rs 10,999.

Realme C21

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C21 is again a phone with a big battery with a 5,000mAh battery but misses out on the fast charging front. The phone also supports reverse charging to charge phones and AIoT products like TWS. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The Reale C21 comes in two variants - 3+32GB and 4+64GB. The phone is also TÜV Rheinland certified for reliability.

You get a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro, and a 2MP mono lens while selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter. Some of the notable camera modes include portrait mode, super nightscape, chroma boost, and HDR. Other features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 10, micro USB port, 8.9mm thickness, and 190-gram weight. The device is available in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour options.

sale from april 14 The 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999 while the 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 14.

Realme C20

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C20 is similar to the Realme C21 but has some downgrades such as a sloe 8MP primary camera on the rear. It also misses out on the fingerprint scanner. The device is available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour options. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Sale on April 13 The Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 2+32GB variant. The first million units will be available for Rs 6,799 on Flipkart.

Realme C25 vs Realme C21 vs Realme C20

Realme C25 Realme C21 Realme C20 Display 6.5" HD+ 6.5" HD+ 6.5" HD+ Processor Helio G70 Helio G35 Helio G35 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X 3/4GB LPDDR4X 2GB Storage 64/28GB 32/64GB 32GB Rear camera 13+2+2MP 13+2+2MP 8MP Front camera 8MP 5MP 5MP Battery 6,000mAh, 18W 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Fingerprint scanner Yes Yes No Software Android 11 Android 10 Android 10 Thickness 9.6mm 8.9mm 8.9mm Weight 209g 190g 190g Price Rs 9,999 | Rs 10,999 Rs 7,999 | Rs 8,999 Rs 6,999

