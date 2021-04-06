All future Realme smartphones to be quality certified by TUV Rheinland

Realme today announced a partnership with TUV Rheinland where all of its future smartphones will be certified for quality under a new program.

Jointly developed by tech company Realme and German safety standard compliance and qualifications agency TUV Rheinland, the Smartphone High Reliability Certification will be a new quality standard for smartphones.

Designed over eight months of research and testing, the TUV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification process includes 23 tests such as drops, wear and tear, extreme temperature, humidity, voltage fluctuation, buttons and ports, static electricity, air pressure and other component reliability tests. Realme says that these conditions are representative of what a smartphone would go through in a three-year life cycle.

The upcoming Realme C21 and Realme C25 will be the first smartphones with the TUV Rheinland certification, when they launch on April 8 in India. Notably, the Realme C20 seems to be skipped, which will be unveiled at the same event.

Further, at the event, Realme also talked about how it ensures product quality is maintained even before the manufacturing starts. For Realme smartphones, the development process starts at product definition, followed by design, development, warehousing and supply chain, manufacturing and ends at quality assurance and testing. The QC team has the power to veto a product at any stage, post which the product will have to be redesigned from scratch.

Over the next 5 years, Realme targets 95% automation to improve the efficiency and precision of complex manufacturing processes.

Commenting on the development, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme said, “TÜV Rheinland and Realme have jointly created the TUV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification, which will serve as the leading industry standard for major markets worldwide. Realme C21 and Realme C25 will be the first smartphones which will have TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification”