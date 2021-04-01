Realme C20, C21 and C25 to launch on April 8 in India

Realme’s C series of budget smartphones is about to get three new members in India. On April 8, the Realme C20, C21 and C25 will be unveiled.

Hot on the heels of the Realme 8 series, the company has scheduled its next launch for next week. They will succeed the Realme C12 and C15 from August 2020. It’s unclear how the three will be positioned, but the Realme C20 and C21 should be entry-level devices with the C25 being a little more expensive.

The landing pages for the phones are already live on Realme’s website, revealing some of the key specifications and features.

(Image credit: Realme)

The focus of the Realme C20 and Realme C21 seems to be on the battery and photography, as suggested by the “big battery, clear shots” tagline. Differences between the two seem to be only on the design front for now, with the C20 having a vertical stripe and the C21 having an X pattern.

These entry-level smartphones will have the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is a 12nm processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. A 5,000mAh battery will power the phones. There will be a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera on the C21 and an 8MP sensor on the C20, along with two auxiliary lenses. Confirmed shooting modes include HDR, Nightscape, portrait mode, etc.

(Image credit: Realme )

On the other hand, the Realme C25 will focus on gaming and content consumption, with a larger 6,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. It will be powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which can go up to 2GHz. There’s also a 6.5-inch display, three cameras and more.

Just days before the new Realme C series launch, the company is hosting an event to talk about its partnership with TUV Rheinland and how the new phones will be amongst the cheapest offerings to be certified for quality, on April 6.