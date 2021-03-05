Realme C21 with 5,000mAh battery launched in Malaysia

Realme C21 is now officially launched in Malaysia as the latest budget phone from the brand under C series. The Realme C21 is the successor to the Realme C20 launched a couple of months back.

The newly launched Realme C21 affordable phone is powered by MediaTek SoC, packs ina big 5,000mAh battery, and features a triple rear camera setup as well. The device comes in two colour options and is now available for purchase in Malaysia.

Realme C21 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C21 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is built on a 12nm process. It is clocked at 2.3GHZ and the IMG GE8320 GPU takes care of the Graphic performance. The device is available in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720p) LCD display with 89.5% screen to body ratio. In terms of the cameras, the Realme C21 sports a triple camera stack on the back with a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, a 2MP Black and White lens with f/2.4, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.2. Camera modes include Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty, Filter, and Chroma Boost. For selfies, the device comes with a 5MP f/2.2 shooter.

In the battery department, the Realme C21 sports a 5,000mAh battery without fast charging and a micro USB interface. Also, the device still runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI 1.0. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and reverse charging.

Realme C21 price

The Realme C21 priced at RM 499 which is roughly Rs 8,900. The device is available in Cross Blue and Cross colour options. There is no clarity on the Realme C21 launch in India yet.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!