Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max launched with big upgrades

The Redmi Note 10 series made its global debut in India today, adding three new budget smartphones with competitive specifications.

Succeeding the Redmi Note 9 Pro family from last March, we have the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10. They bring significant upgrades across the board with AMOLED displays, faster charging, better ergonomics, Android 11 and new Snapdragon chipsets.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Starting from the top, we have the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which aims to be the best phone under Rs 25,000 in India by bringing a lot of segment-firsts. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+ certification and a small 2.96mm punch-hole notch for the selfie camera.

It is also the cheapest phone to offer a 108MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2), along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP 2x telephoto macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. Shooting modes include Night mode 2.0, vlog mode, Sky replacement, photo and video clones, manual controls, portrait mode and more.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

On the inside, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable). There’s a large 5,020mAh battery inside while being reasonable in size at 8.1mm thickness and 192g in weight — addressing one of the biggest concerns we had with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. 33W fast charging is also supported, claimed to go from 0 to 59% in 30 minutes.

Other features include IP52 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for gestures and more.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India is Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB, and goes up to Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Colour options include Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. The first sale is scheduled for March 18 on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Studio stores.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Next up is the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which is an identical device to the Pro Max, but with a slightly different camera: it opts for the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 image sensor instead. All the other specifications, features, dimensions and colours options remain the same.

Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB. It will go on sale in March 17 on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Studio stores

Redmi Note 10

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The cheapest of the bunch is no slouch either, as the Redmi Note 10 continues to offer an AMOLED display, but drops down to a 60Hz refresh rate. This time, it’s a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 100% of DCI-P3 coverage and Gorilla Glass 3.

There’s a quad-camera setup with a 48MP (Sony IMX 582) primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera and a depth sensor. The 13MP selfie camera is housed within a 3.54mm punch-hole.

Internally, the Redmi Note 10 is the first phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, which is an octa-core chipset with a max frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 612 GPU. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. It gets even lighter at 178 grams and 8.3mm thickness.

It starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 6GB + 128GB. Colour options include Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White. It will be available starting March 16 on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Studio stores

Redmi Note 10 series specs

Note 10 Pro Max Note 10 Pro Note 10 Display 6.67” Super AMOLED 6.67” Super AMOLED 6.43” Super AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 60Hz RAM 6/8GB 8GB LPDDR4X 6/8GB 8GB LPDDR4X 4/6GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 64/128GB UFS 2.2 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Rear camera 108+8+5+2MP 64+8+5+2MP 48+8+2+2MP Front camera 16MP 16MP 13MP Battery 5,020mAh, 33W 5,020mAh, 33W 5,000mAh, 33W Thickness 8.1mm 8.1mm 8.3mm Weight 192 grams 192 grams 178.8 grams Starting price Rs 18,999 Rs 15,999 Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 10 series price in India and availability

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 4+64GB - - Rs 11,999 6+64GB Rs 18,999 Rs 15,999 - 6+128GB Rs 19,999 Rs 16,999 Rs 13,999 8+128GB Rs 21,999 Rs 18,999 -

During the first sale, you can also avail discount up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI bank cards. Additionally, you can also get Jio benefits up to worth Rs 10,000 on Rs 349 plan.

