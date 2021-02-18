Realme GT price in India, specs, launch date and leaks

Realme was one of the first smartphone makers to confirm the existence of a Snapdragon 888-powered flagship post Qualcomm’s announcement. Two months later, we finally know certain aspects of the device as it nears a global launch.

Codenamed “Race”, the upcoming high-end flagship is now confirmed to be called Realme GT, likely to be an ode to speed. When it launches, it will be the brand’s second premium smartphone; the first one being the Realme X50 Pro from February 2020.

A couple of leaks indicates a particularly feature-packed smartphone, and could very well be the first one to introduce certain technologies to the global market. If the pricing is competitive, the Realme GT will compete with the Xiaomi Mi 11, the OnePlus 9 and the iQoo 7.

Those details should get clearer in the coming weeks. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the Realme GT so far.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Realme's next premium flagship smartphone

Realme's next premium flagship smartphone When is it launching? March 4 in China

March 4 in China How much will it cost? Rs 50,000-60,000

Realme isn’t a regular player in the premium smartphone market, but the GT will hope to change that. With specifications that very few competitors offer, we could be looking at Realme’s most expensive device to date.

The Realme X50 Pro cost Rs 44,999 at launch. Considering how smartphones have gotten more expensive in recent months, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Realme GT price in India crosses the Rs 50,000 mark.

Xu Qi Chase, a Realme executive in China recently confirmed the name of the smartphone on Weibo. With most of the specs already teased weeks ago, we believe that the final unveiling should not be too far away. Snapdragon 888 phones have just started arriving globally. The Realme GT phone will launch in China on March 4, the same day Redmi Note 10 series is making its global debut in India.

Specs and features

Realme GT, as spotted on TENAA
Alleged Realme GT specifications

Back in December, it was confirmed that the Realme “Race” will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. In a subsequent spec sheet leak, other specifications such as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage were also seen, which seem to be in line with other flagships of the season.

The Realme GT is also expected to mark the commercial debut of 125W UltraDart charging. Based on technology developed by Oppo, it claims a full recharge in just about 15 minutes. Talk about turbo-charging!

Leakster Ice Universe claims that the Realme GT will house a large 5,000mAh battery too, a stark departure from the brand’s other smartphones that chased slimmer waistlines. Not to mention other flagships that were compelled to opt for smaller batteries to make space for other essential components.

However, when it comes to cameras, the Realme GT might be conservative. While the company probably has the highest number of smartphones with quad-cameras across segments, the GT might opt for a triple camera array – at least if the TENAA listing image is anything to go by. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if we get three lenses at three different focal lengths. What remains to be seen is if the phone will finally opt for a 108MP primary sensor, stick to 64MP or go for a custom solution.

The phone is likely to make its global debut in its home country before being available worldwide. As with most Chinese launches, we should hear a lot more about the Realme GT in the weeks to come — officially or otherwise. There are also rumours of a Realme GT Pro, but information is too scarce around it.

Going by the leaks, the Realme GT Pro will have a 6.8-inch display with a 3200 x 1440 resolution and a whopping 160Hz refresh rate. We could also see a 5,000mAh battery backed by a 125W charging tech. As for the RAM and storage, the device is expected to arrive with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the device is tipped to feature a 64MP primary camera along with two 13MP shooters which are likely to be telephoto and a wide-angle lens. Out of the box, the device will run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.