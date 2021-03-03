Realme C21 full specifications leaked ahead of March 5 launch

The Realme C21 will launch on March 5 in Malaysia. Ahead of the launch, the Realme C21 price and full specs have been leaked. The Realme C21 is a follow up to the Realme C20 which was launched a couple of months ago.

The Realme C21 has been listed on AliExpress in Russia which reveals the pricing and specifications of the device. The budget phone is also confirmed to sport a massive 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera system.

Realme C21 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C12 will be powered by an entry-level octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device is listed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, we might also see a 3+32GB variant. In terms of the display, the Realme C21 is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) HD + waterdrop display.

Further, in the camera department, the device is to feature a triple camera setup with a 13MP main sensor, two 2MP sensors. There is a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside the dew-drop notch. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back. In terms of battery life, the Realme C21 is confirmed to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 47 days of standby. It also supports 10W charging.

Other features include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, a dedicated microSD card slot, two nano-SIM slot. The website also mentions that the device will run on the global version, but that’s definitely not correct and we expect it to run on Realme UI just like every other Realme phone out there. The device will be available in Black and Blue colour options.

Realme C21 price

The AliExpress website suggests the Realme C21 price to be somewhere around RUB 11,394.74 - 14,927.35 which is around Rs 11,263 to Rs 14,750.

Via: MySmartPrice

