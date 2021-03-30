A new Realme phone with 6000mAh battery launch in India teased

It’s been a quite busy month for the Indian smartphone market with over 25 smartphones launches just in the month of March alone. While we still have a couple of days to April, Realme India has already started teasing the next smartphone launch and we think it could be the Realme C25.

After launching smartphones under X, Narzo, and number series, Realme will next move to a new smartphone under the C series. For those who are unaware, the Realme C series is the brand’s entry-level affordable smartphones.

Realme’s India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth took to the Twitter platform to tease the launch of the upcoming C series phone. In tweet says, a phone with a massive 6,000mAh battery will be launched under the C series soon.

Currently in India, the Realme C series consists of Realme C12, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition from the last-gen. In Indonesia, the company has announced the Realme C21 and Realme C25 this year. The Realme C25 is the one with a 6,000mAh battery and that’s the phone we are expecting to launch in India soon.

Realme C25 specs

The Realme C25 is an entry-level phone powered by MediaTek G70 SoC built on a 12nm platform and paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 480 nits peak brightness and an 88.7% screen to body ratio.

In terms of camera, the Realme C25 sports a 48MP main camera followed by a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter in the dew-drop notch. The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C25 price

In Indonesia, the Realme C25 starts at Rp 2.299.000 which is around Rs 10,500 and is available in Water Blue and Water Grey colour options.

We do not have a confirmed date yet, however, the phone is expected to launch in the month of April.

