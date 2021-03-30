Realme Buds Air 2 goes on sale today: check out price, availability, and review

The Realme Buds Air 2 will finally go on sale in India today after four weeks. The Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds were announced back in February and it went on sale for the first time on March 2 and was sold out pretty quickly. Realme has now stocked up the Realme Buds Air 2 and the earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart today at 12 noon.

The Realme Buds Air 2 was launched in India along with the Realme Narzo 30 series. The Realme Buds Air 2 is the successor to the Realme Buds from 2019 and it is priced at Rs 3,299.

Realme Buds Air 2 price and availability

The Realme Buds Air 2 TWS are priced at Rs 3,299 in India. It is available in Closer White and Closer Black colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today.

Specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The star of the show here is the ANC and impressive pricing. With the Realme Buds Air 2, the company is democratizing ANC and bringing it to a price point that's unheaded of in the past. Another big upgrade comes in the design department in terms of in-ear design as compared to the first-gen Realme Buds Air.

On the inside, there is a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver with It supports ANC which cancel out up to 25 dB of low-frequency noise. There is a new Realme R2 chipset that improves latency by 35% and supports the Bluetooth 5.2 standard. It supports SBC and AAC codes. It also supports transparency mode and ENC for calls.

Realme has collaborated with Chainsmokers to tune the audio. The TWS has three new music modes - Bass Bosst+, Lively, and Clear. There are also three noise control modes - Noise cancellation, General, and Transparency. Additionally, you also get gaming mode with 88ms low latency and volume enhancer. The buds can be paired with the Realme Link app which offers full customization.

It supports double, triple tap on each bud, long-press options for each bud and touch and hold action when both buds are pressed together. You also get in-ear detection.

The Realme Buds Air 2 is one of our favourite TWS under Rs 5,000 and we can recommend this to anyone who is looking for budget-friendly earbuds with fully loaded features.

Realme Buds Air 2 pictures

Image 1 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 10 Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme smart bulb and Realme smart scale sale

Sale at 12 noon, March 30 Buy Realme Smart weighing scale on Flipkart It monitors 16 types of health parameters such as weight, body-fat percentage, heart-rate and much more. All data will be tracked via the Realme Link app. It comes with BIA and realme time heart sensor and has a tempered glass protection. View Deal

Sale at 12 noon, March 30 Buy Realme Smart Bulb on Flipkart 12W: Rs 999 | 9W: Rs 799 Supports up to 16million colours. Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. You can link with the Realme Link app and power on/off, schedule, brightness control, change colour, pre-set modes, and it can also dance to music.