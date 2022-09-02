Best true wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India 2022

True wireless earbuds have become almost become a cultural phenomenon. Everyone has true wireless earbuds nowadays, not just people who are into audio. People now use these earbuds even to show off. But you're not looking for a showoff if you want a TWS under Rs. 5,000. You want an earbud that sounds good, is reliable and has features such as ANC.

Just a few years ago, you had to spend upwards of Rs. 10,000 on a TWS to get features like ANC, wireless charging, and good audio quality. Nowadays, you don't need to get high-quality wireless earbuds and you'll get all these features at the price of around Rs. 5,000.

The newer TWS' come with capabilities such as connecting to multiple devices, which allows the same pair of earbuds can be connected to your laptop while at work to attend calls and to your phone when you're on the go and want to listen to music or watch movies.

Not only that, most of the true wireless earbuds at this price now come with Active Noise Cancellation. Which lets you filter out the outside noise and it is very useful when you're using it on public transport.

These are the best TWS under Rs 5,000: 1. JBL Tune 130 NC 2. Realme Buds Air 3 3. Oppo Enco W51 4. OnePlus Buds Z2 5. Soundcore Liberty 2 6. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro 7. Jabra Elite 65t

Of course, today the cheapest TWS earbuds cost less than one-third of the amount, but you will be missing out on most features such as ANC, water resistance, wireless charging, multi-device connectivity and of course superior audio quality.

Apart from the known pioneers of the audio industry, smartphone manufacturers like Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus have also entered the fray to cash in on the robust growth of this segment. We now have many options that offer a comfortable fit, noise cancellation, gesture controls, voice assistance, long battery life, and more. They tackle multiple use cases ranging from Zoom meetings to weekend movie binges, listening to a podcast, or just chatting with a friend.

Best wireless earbuds in India for below Rs 5,000

1. JBL Tune 130 NC Music to the ears Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Controls: Touch Driver: 10mm Mic: Yes Battery: Up to 40 hours Charging: Type-C Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Audio quality + Long battery life + Application to customize audio output Reasons to avoid - No in-ear detection - Lacks wireless charging

The JBL Tune 130 NC offers unmatched audio experience for its price range. The JBL Tune 130NC comes with features like ANC, Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and Talk Through modes that allows users to communicate without removing the buds.

The buds also support voice assistants like Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. They come with a dual connect feature that allows them to connect with two devices at a time.

The bundled application offers a whole lot of tweaks and customisations that helps n improving the listening experience. In terms of battery, they offer up to 40 hours of battery backup. With ANC activated, the earbuds can go on for 32 hours. They also have an IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance.

2. Realme Buds Air 3 Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Controls: Touch Driver: 10mm Mic: Yes Battery: Up to 5.5 hours Charging: Type-C Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent fit + ANC and sound quality + Transparency mode + Battery life Reasons to avoid - No volume controls gesture - No wireless charging - Call quality could be better

The Realme Buds Air 3 is an update to Realme Buds Air 2, which has been featured in this list as #2. Realme Buds Air 3 comes with all the features you want like ANC, transparency mode, IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, fast charging and more for the price of Rs. 3,999. Transparency mode is a feature that we don’t normally see at this price.

Realme Buds Air 3 supports extensive customization with the Realme Link app. And there is a customized audio tuning to fine-tune an audio profile for you. It also comes with 88ms super low latency mode.

The battery backup is pretty good with these earbuds. With noise cancellation turned on, the buds themselves last for 5.5 hours and last for 22 hours with the case. And with noise cancellation turned off, it lasts for 30 hours with the case. And there is support for fast charging, 10 minutes of charge gives you 100 minutes of listening time.

3. Oppo Enco W51 Specifications Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Touch controls Drivers: 7mm dynamic Mic: Yes Battery life: Up to 3.5 hours Charging: Type-C charging port, quick charge Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + ANC + Good audio experience + Fast charging Reasons to avoid - Average battery life

The Oppo Enco W51 brings all the good stuff from Oppo Enco W31 and adds active noise cancellation to align with a slightly better sound signature. There is a 7mm dynamic driver onboard with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a range of about 10 meters.

Each earbud is packed with a 25mAh battery and the case is having a 480mAh battery. On a single, the Oppo Enco W51 can last up to 3.5 hours and with the included case, you get up to 20 hours of playback. However, the battery is pretty average here. A quick 15-minute charge keeps the earphones running for up to 3 hours. You can change this by plugging a Type-C charger or charging it wirelessly as it comes with Qi wireless charging support.

4. OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Controls: Touch Driver: 11mm dynamic drivers Mic: Dual mic Battery: Up to 4 hours Charging: Type-C, fast charging specifications Colour White Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable fit + Good audio for the price + Price + IP55 rating Reasons to avoid - Limited touch control - Not so punchy bass

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is a good pair of truly wireless earphones for those who are on a tight budget. They offer decent sound, good battery life, and a comfortable fit. However, the limitation of the touch control and not-so-punchy bass may let you down.

Also, these earbuds sound better than the higher-priced original OnePlus Buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and has 11mm, dynamic drivers, bass boost, dynamic stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, and panoramic sound support.

The battery life on the Buds Z2 is also on par with others in the segment. You get about 4 hours of playback and there is also support for a quick charge. As for the functionality, the OnePlus Buds Z2 offers very limited options - double tap and long press. It also brings in-ear detection and IP55 rating onboard which are rare in the segment.

5. Soundcore Liberty 2 Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Touch Driver: 10mm Mic: Yes Battery: Up to 8 hours Charging: Type-C specifications Colour Black Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Battery life + Sound quality + aptX support Reasons to avoid - Misses out on in-ear detection - Bulky

The Soundcore Liberty 2 is a unique style of truly wireless earbuds that come in an in-ear style fit along with fins to get a strong fit. The TWS sports Bluetooth 5.0 paired with a 10mm diamond-inspired drive. These buds also support AAC, SBC, and aptX codec. In terms of sound signature, you get clean vocals and punchy bass.

In the battery department, these buds are rated to last up to 8 hours and up to 32 hours with the included case - one of the best in the segment. A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 2 hours of playback time. Other features include complete touch controls including play/pause, skip track, and voice assistant.

6. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Controls: Touch/Tap Driver: Dual drivers Mic: Yes Battery: 6.5 hours Charging: Type-C Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good for calls + Good battery life + Touch controls Reasons to avoid - No app support - Sub-par audio experience

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is one of the few earbuds in the segment to come with a dual-driver setup, Qualcomm chipset (QCC3040), aptX, and Bluetooth 5.2 combination.

You get a dynamic driver and a balanced driver which is said to bring in deep bass and high treble. While the sound quality is not as good as the Realme Buds Air 2, these can be a good alternative for those who are under a tight budget.

In terms of battery life, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is rated to last up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the included case. Other features include up to 86ms low-latency mode, in-ear detection, touch controls for music playback, calls, and access voice assistant, and lastly, they are also IPX4 rated.

7. Jabra Elite 65t Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 Controls: Touch Driver: 6mm Mic: four mic Battery: Up to 5 hours Charging: Type-C specifications Colour Black Condition New Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Understated design + Excellent battery life + Balanced sound quality Reasons to avoid - Slippery earbuds and case - Limited ear tip selection

Initially launched for Rs 12,999, the Jabra Elite 65t is now available for under Rs. 5000. It brings a perfect balance of usability, features, and sound quality. It offers a reliable connection and is a pleasure to use day-to-day. Also, you get good battery life with up to five hours on a single charge and the case is good for an additional 10 hours(2 cycles).

Further, they offer good noise isolation and you can also adjust ambient noise when you want it. The earbuds automatically turn on when removed from the case and turn themselves off when placed back in the charging case. You can use one earbud at a time, though the right earbud acts as the master. The overall sound quality is excellent - it's balanced. It also comes with app support.