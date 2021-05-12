Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India, launch date, specs, and latest news

Poco has been one of the best value for money smartphone makers in many markets with its budget, mid-range and even flagship smartphones. However, in India, the company has focused mostly on the budget and mid-range devices with its C, M and X series smartphones. Soon, the brand will be unveiling its first 5G phone in the mid-range segment with the introduction of the Poco M3 pro 5G.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will also be the first phone from Poco to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The device will also come with a high refresh rate display and fast storage. While the device won’t be the top of the line gaming phone, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will try and beat the competition in the budget segment with pricing around Rs 15,000. The Poco M3 Pro will be an improved version of the Poco M3 from February 2021.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was spotted on BIS certification recently, which suggests it will also launch in India. The certification site also confirmed the device to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which is already available in the global market.

Recently, Poco’s spokesperson also confirmed that the device will be coming with a fresh set of software customization and will have some exclusive features to differentiate itself from other Xiaomi devices. Here is everything you need to know about the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched on May 19 globally and later on, in the month of June, the device is expected to launch in India. In terms of pricing, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India sitting right in between the Poco M3 and the Poco X3 Pro. It will replace the Poco X3 , which currently sells for Rs 14,999 .

Poco M3 Pro design and display

If there is one area that we expect the Poco M3 to stand out from the rest of the crowd, that’d be the design. The Poco M3 came in a stunning new design and some eye-popping colour options. With Poco M3 Pro 5G we expect the brand to pull off something similar. However, if it is indeed a rebranded Redmi device, the customization possibilities will be far less.

In terms of display, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will also be Poco’s first M series phone with a high refresh rate display as the Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 90Hz screen with 500 nits peak brightness. The device is also expected to support AdaptiveSync which allows the refresh rate to vary from 30Hz to 90Hz depending on the content you consume.

Poco M3 Pro specs

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, making it the brand’s first 5G phone in the country. Poco also said the device will have 60% higher performance than the M3, along with 5G connectivity. Since the Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 processor, we expect the Poco M3 Pro 5G to be powered by the same chipset as well. The processor also powers Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s in India and the Poco M3 Pro could also be India’s cheapest 5G phone once launched.

In India, going by Poco’s previous track record, the phone is expected to arrive with at least 6GB of RAM regardless of what variants launch in the Global market. The device is expected to pack in UFS 2.2 storage as well.

Poco M3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 48MP (f/1.79) main camera followed by a 2MP (f/2.4) macro and a 2MP( f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the device will sport an 8MP (f/2.0) camera. Other features include MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 2.5mmm headphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi. In terms of software, the Poco M3 Pro is expected to come with Poco UI which was recently revealed by the company’s spokesperson. Poco UI is expected to bring some unique software features.

Lastly, the device will pack with a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via Type-C. The battery is also another area where Poco has improvised for Indian variants, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Poco M3 Pro 5G in India comes with a bigger battery and faster-charging speeds.

