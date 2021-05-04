Redmi smartwatch price in India, specs, features, and news

Redmi Watch will be launched in India on May 13 as the first smartwatch under the Redmi branding. It entered the wearable space last year with the Redmi Smart Band and later launched power banks, audio products, and most recently, it also entered the smart TV space. Now, Redmi will be adding a new budget smartwatch in India.

The Redmi watch will be unveiled along with the Redmi Note 10S, a new member of the Redmi Note 10 family. In the event, MIUI 12.5 India launch is also expected. The teaser for the launch is now live on the official site which reveals some of the key features of the upcoming smart wearable from the brand.

The specs, features, and design teased by Redmi on Mi.com are similar to the Mi Watch Lite smartwatch which is already available in some global markets. The same Mi Watch Lite was also spotted on BIS certification earlier this year. And, now joining all the dots we can come to the conclusion that the Mi Watch Lite will be launched as the Redmi watch in India. Unless the company decides to add some India-specific features, the specs should be the same as the global variant.

The Redmi watch is likely to be priced around the Amazfit Bip U Pro. Realme Watch 2 is also expected to launch in India soon with some interesting smart features and that’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. Buy, for now, here is what the Redmi watch will bring to the table.

The Redmi watch will be launched in India on May 13 at a virtual event.

The Redmi watch will be launched in India on May 13 at a virtual event. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. At the same time, the Redmi Note 10S and MIUI 12.5 will also be announced.

Redmi is known to be very competitive with its pricing in India. In the UK, the Mi Watch Lite is priced at £60, which is about Rs 6,200. However, in India, it is likely to be under Rs 5,000.

Redmi watch design and display

The Redmi watch is said to come in a design that “cuts above the rest”. The wearable will come in a light and stylish design. In the global market, the Mi Watch Lite is available in several colour options like pink, ivory, black, navy blue, and olive. In India, we are expecting a couple of them at least if not all of them. The straps will be made up of TPU material and will be swappable with other third-party straps.

Further, the watch will weigh around 35 grams and the module will be 10.9mm thick. As for the protection, the watch will have 5 ATM water resistance which means you will be able to wear it during workouts and even to track open pool swimming.

In the visual department, the Redmi Watch will come with a 1.4-inch square TFT display with 350 nits brightness and 323ppi pixel density - which is good for a smartwatch. The display is colour and touchscreen here. The Redmi Watch is confirmed to offer over 200 watch faces with the companion application (Mi Wear). With the app, you will be able to customize your watch face with more than 1000 combinations.

Redmi watch features

The biggest and the most important feature of the Redmi watch is the built-in GPS which allows you to track, walk, run without having to carry your phone along. With the help of GPS + GLONASS combo and multiple sensors, the watch can track your speed, distance and calories burnt. In terms of sensors, the Redmi watch will come with a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, L-Sensor, Compass, and barometer.

The wearable also comes with a 24/7 PPG heart rate monitor and notify you when your heart rate goes above normal levels. It can also save your resting heart rate data for 30 days to help monitor long-term heart rate changes. You also get a sleep tracker with complete sleep data such as deep sleep, light sleep, and sleep duration. Notably, the teaser doesn’t mention the SpO2 monitor, which means the Redmi watch is likely to exclude the SpO2 monitor.

In terms of tracking, the Redmi watch can track 11 sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, open water swimming, freestyle, pool swimming, cricket, trekking, trail run, walking, and indoor cycling. The watch records your daily heart rate, exercise, and sleeping data, making sure that you are well informed of your health condition.

Other features include guided breathing exercises for 1 to 5 minutes. Some of the smart features include call alerts, texts, app notifications, music control, ideal alert, find my phone, weather report, alarm, stopwatch, flashlight, and timer. The companion Xiaomi Wear app will offer in-depth information on all the aforementioned modes.

Redmi watch battery

The Redmi Watch is packed with a 230mAh battery and is said to last up to 9 days on a single charge. With only GPS mode turned on, the wearable is said to last up to 10 hours. For charging, the Redmi watch uses a magnetic charging cradle.

