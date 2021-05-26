Realme Narzo 30 5G launched as an AliExpress exclusive

Realme Narzo 30 5G is confirmed to launch in the coming days in India along with the Realme Narzo 30 4G version. Ahead of its launch in India, the device has made its global debut in Spain exclusively on AliExpress.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is literally the same specs as the Realme 8 5G which was launched in India recently but comes with a slightly different design. With the phone also expected to arrive in India in June, we expect the Narzo 30 5G to have slightly different specs than the global variant.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It is an eight-core chipset built on top of a 7nm process with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. The Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz handles graphics. The chipset also supports a 5G network. In Spain, the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in only one variant - 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card support of up to 1TB.

Further, the Dynamic RAM Expansion is also present on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G which uses the available ROM to turn it into RAM. In the visual department, the device comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Realme)

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo comes with a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP Black and White portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera. The device runs off a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is also thin and light with just 8.5 mm thickness and 185 grams weight. Other features include 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3-card slot, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at € 219 which is around Rs 19,500. When the phone launches in India, we can expect aggressive pricing as we’ve seen in the past from Realme.

Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G Realme 8 5G Display 6.5" FHD+ LCD, 90Hz 6.5" FHD+ LCD, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM 4GB 4/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB 128GB UFS 2.1 Rear camera 48+2+2MP 48+2+2MP (Samsung GM1) Front camera 16MP 16MP Battery 5000mAh, 18W 5000mAh, 18W Fingerprint scanner side mounted side mounted OS Android 11 Android 11 Weight 185g 185g Thickness 8.5 8.5 Price ~Rs 19,500 Rs 14,999 onwards

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!