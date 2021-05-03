Realme Watch 2 price in India, specs, features, and news

The Realme Watch 2 is now official as the successor to Realme’s first smartwatch, the Realme Watch . The second-gen smart wearable was launched in Malaysia at the end of April and is also expected to launch in India sometime soon. The Realme Watch 2 is a budget smartwatch with some upgrades over the original watch.

Realme is expected to launch Realme X7 Max in India in the second half of May and the Realme Watch 2 might also tag along with the same. The first-gen Realme Watch was launched in May 2020 in India and the company later launched Realme S and Realme S Pro smartwatches priced Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. The Realme Watch 2 is expected to be priced under Rs 5,000 .

The demand for smartwatches in India is rising and Realme is not a brand that wants to miss an opportunity like this. The Realme Watch 2 comes with a lot of improvements over the first-gen smartwatch. Here is everything you need to know about the Realme Watch 2.

Realme Watch 2 price and availability

The Realme Watch 2 is priced at MYR 229 in Malaysia which is roughly Rs 4,150. In India, the last-gen Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,499. The Realme Watch 2 is expected to be priced around Rs 4,000.

Realme Watch 2 design and display

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of design, the Realme Watch 2 is pretty similar to its predecessor with a square display and a navigation button on the side. However, the strap is now slightly bigger, 22mm instead of 20mm. As always, this is swappable with any other third-party strap. The wearable is only available in the Black color option in Malaysia, but we can expect a couple of color options in India.

Further, the Realme Watch is 12.2mm thick and weighs 38 grams - more than the original watch. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. Finally, the Black strip also comes with a subtle “Dare to Leap” branding.

On the front, you get the same 1.4-inch color touch screen display with 320 by 320 pixels, 323ppi, and a peak brightness of 600 nits which is excellent for a budget smartwatch. The Realme Watch 2 supports over 100 watch faces including some live watch faces. The customizable watch face options will be added via the upcoming OTA update. The wearable also supports the raise to wake feature.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Realme)

Realme Watch 2 features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Watch 2 harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and supports both Android and iOS devices. You will have to install the Realme Link app to set up and get more control over the app. In terms of sensors onboard, the Realme Watch 2 comes with three sensors: a 3-axis accelerometer, a SpO2 monitor, and a PPG Heart rate monitor. The heart rate monitor can track pulse 24/7 and will notify when the heart rate is too high or too low. The SpO2 monitor will check the blood-oxygen level, which is pretty handy during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In terms of fitness and exercise features, the Watch 2 supports 90 sports modes which is a big jump from 14 modes on the Realme Watch. This is also more than what the Realme Watch S series offers. However, there the complete 90 sports mode suite that will be added later via OA update. The sports mode includes Boxing, Rowing, Golf, Strength training, Elliptical, Cycling, Dance, Tennis, Hiking, Walk, Run, Yoga, Free training, Table tennis, and Basketball.

(Image credit: Realme)

It tracks total time, calories burnt, steps taken, average pace, heart rate, and more during a workout. The sleep tracking offers a complete date of sleeping habits with a detailed breakdown of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time.

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of smart features, the biggest feature is the ability to control smart devices right from the wrist. The Realme Watch 2 comes with Smart AIoT control - a control center for all Realme AIoT products including Realme Buds Q and Air series TWS, Bluetooth speakers, smart light, home appliances, and more. Recently, Amazfit Bip U Pro integrated Alexa which can also be used to control smart bulbs, however, that did not work on the watch, it’ll be interesting to see how effective Realme’s control center will be.

Other smart features include call notifications, notification mirroring from the phone, DND, OTA update, stopwatch, clock, weather forecast, hydration reminders, find my phone, sedentary reminder, camera control, music control, goal achievement notifications, and meditation assistant.

Realme Watch 2 battery

(Image credit: Realme)

It comes with a 315mAh battery unit that lasts up to 12 days on a single charge. The battery is almost double of the Realme Watch. For charging, the Realme Watch 2 offers a magnetic charging base.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!