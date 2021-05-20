Realme launches new smartwatch, earphones and speaker in Malaysia

Realme has announced a bunch of new accessories which includes a new smartwatch, a Bluetooth speaker, and two new wireless earbuds.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker were unveiled in Malaysia today. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was launched in Sri Lanka a couple of days ago, but the other three products made their global debut. Let’s take a look at all the products one by one.

Realme Watch 2 Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Watch 2 Pro offers a 1.75-inch big colour display which is 56% larger than the previous model. It has a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels, a 30 fps refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch supports over 100 watch faces and also it comes with a few live watch faces.

The major addition comes in terms of a dual-channel GPS which allows you to track multiple outdoor activities independent of your phone. Some of the basic features include metrics of workout, distance, calorie, and workout duration. Apart from that, the wearable can track up to 90 sports modes, however, the whole bunch of 90 modes will be added via OTA update in the coming weeks.

In terms of battery life, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge with the built-in 390mAh battery unit. As for the health, tracking goes, you are getting the usual slew of sensors such as a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to keep track of blood-oxygen levels, and 3-axis accelerometer.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with some smart features which include caller ID, reject/silence incoming calls, weather updates, notifications from apps on phone, and reminders. It can also control media playback and snap photos on the phone. Other features include sedentary reminder, drinking reminder, meditation, and find my phone.

Realme Watch 2 Pro price

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at RM 299 in Malaysia which is roughly around Rs 5,300. It comes in Light Grey and Black colour options with a 22mm liquid silicone watch strap. The device is also expected to launch in India in the coming weeks and will take on the likes of Amazfit Bip U Pro and Redmi Watch.

Realme Buds Wireless 2

(Image credit: Realme)

The successor to the Realme Buds Wireless, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation up to 25dB. It also supports LDAC Hi-Res audio and super quick charge. Additionally, you also get AI noise cancellation for calls. These are in-ear style earbuds with a large 13.6mm bass boost driver.

Further, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 also offers transparency mode. It uses the Realme R2 chipset which is also used on the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds. This product is also tuned in collaboration with The Chainsmokers. On a single charge, the Buds Wireless 2 is rated to last up to 22 hours of music playback and a quick 10 minute delivers up to 12 hours of playback.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 88ms super-low-latency, magnetic instant connect, Google fast pair, quick switch, IPX5 rating, and Realme Link app support.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 price

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is priced at RM 199 which is roughly Rs 3,500. During the first sale, it will be available for RM 129 (~Rs 2,300).

Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Realme)

As the name suggests, it is a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s handy and easy to carry around, it just weighs 113 grams. This pocket-friendly Bluetooth speaker can last up to six hours on a single charge. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 on the inside with a 3W dynamic bass boost driver.

Further, the speaker comes with three equalizer presets. It also supports 88ms low-latency wireless streaming. Other features include IPX5 rating, AAC & SBC codec support, Realme Link app support, and a 600mAh battery unit. It is priced at RM 79 which is around Rs 1,400.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is paired with 11.2mm bass boost drivers with an emphasis on bass. For calls, you get ENC. There is also a dedicated gaming mode that takes the latency down to 88ms. In terms of battery life, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo is said to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. A quick 10 minutes charge will offer up to 2 hours of music playback. The earphone uses a Type-C port for charging.

It is also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant which makes the Bluetooth earbuds workout friendly. The earphones come with companion app support. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at RM 99 which is about Rs 1,750.

While we don't have an exact launch timeline for the aforementioned in India, we expect the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 to launch in the coming weeks along with the vanilla Realme Watch 2.

