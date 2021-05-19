Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo with 17 hours battery life announced

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is the latest offering from Realme in the audio space. After launching a bunch of new true wireless earbuds such as the Buds Air 2 , Realme Buds Air 2 Neo , the brand has now unveiled new Bluetooth earphones.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was launched in Sri Lanka recently which also marked the global debut of the product. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is the first audio product in the second generation. On May 20, Realme will be launching Realme Buds Wireless 2, Watch 2 Pro, and a pocket Bluetooth speaker in Malaysia.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo looks like a water down version of the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 2. Let’s take a look at all the features of the newly launched Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

These wireless earphones harness Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming audio and is paired with 11.2mm bass boost drivers with an emphasis on bass. These are also in-ear style earphones which means you’ll get some additional eartips in the box. The earphones just weigh 23.1 grams.

For calls, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo cancels out the environmental noise, thanks to the ENC and offers better audio quality. There is also a dedicated gaming mode that takes the latency down to 88ms.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Realme)

In terms of battery life, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo is said to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. A quick 10 minutes charge will offer up to 2 hours of music playback. The earphone uses a Type-C port for charging. As for the controls, you get in-line volume controls, and a multi-function button to pause/play and handle the phone calls.

These buds are magnetic like the last generation and support magnetic instant connection as well. It is also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant which makes the Bluetooth earbuds workout friendly. The earphones come with companion app support. The Realme Link app will further offer more settings and customization such as sound profile switch between Bass Boost+, Dynamic, and Bright. You also get the option to enable game mode, volume enhancer boosts the volume, and lastly, the auto-answer feature lets you pick the calls automatically.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo price

In Sri Lanka, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at Rs 8,279 which is around Rs 3,066. The product is available in Black, Green, and Blue colour options.

While we don't have the launch date for India, we can expect the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to launch alongside some major phone launch in the coming weeks.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!