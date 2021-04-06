Realme Buds Air 2 Neo price, features and specifications

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be yet another pair of true wireless earbuds from Realme with active noise cancellation. A few weeks back, the Realme Buds Air 2 was unveiled in India as the cheapest TWS with ANC.

Now, the company is all set to announce Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will make its global debut on April 7 in Pakistan. Ahead of the official launch, the official teaser has confirmed the presence of ANC on the upcoming audio product.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be the third earphones from Realme with ANC, after the Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Air 2. This also means that the company will now offer ANC at even more affordable prices. Going by the nomenclature of the product, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be a direct successor to the Realme Buds Air Neo from 2020. Also, it is likely to take the crown as the cheapest TWS with ANC in India once launched.

The full specs and details of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo was leaked by a Twitter user(@iamshresthraj) a couple of days ahead of the launch and we now have the design, specs, features and more information of the upcoming Realme Buds Air 2 Neo.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Realme’s cheapest ANC wireless earbuds

Realme’s cheapest ANC wireless earbuds When it is launching? April 7 (Pakistan)

April 7 (Pakistan) How much will it cost? Around Rs 3,000

As for the pricing, the Buds Air 2 Neo might be priced under Rs 3,000 considering the Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at Rs 3,299 in India. For context, the Realme Buds Air Neo was launched in India for Rs 2,999 back in 2020.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be launched on April 7 in Pakistan and is expected to make its way to India later on.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo design

(Image credit: Twitter/iamshresthraj)

One of the biggest changes will come in terms of design. While the Buds Air Neo had a stem-like design and half-in ear style design, the new Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will bring a compact non-stem design with in-ear style buds. The buds, from the leaked images, look like the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The buds will be housed inside an egg-shaped case which will also act as a charging case for the buds. On the inside of the case, we can see a button that will help you pair with different devices.

In terms of colour options, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will come in Active Black and Calm Grey options with an iridescent finish on the outside which is also the touch control area. The buds are also IPX5 rated for protection against water.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo audio and features

(Image credit: Twitter/iamshresthraj)

In terms of connectivity, the Buds Air 2 Neo harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 and support HH AAC playback. Dual-channel transmission lets you sync both the left and right earbuds. On the inside, there is a 10mm bass boost driver that offers rich bass. The Buds Air 2 Neo will be powered by a Realme R2 chipset which brings active noise cancelling capability up to 25dB.

There are also dual microphones for calls and ENC will be activated for calls as well. The transparency mode is also said to make into the cut along with 88ms low-latency gaming mode. The Buds can be paired with the Realme Link app to get more control. The app allows you to switch between noise cancellation, normal, and transparent mode. You can also switch to game mode, enhance volume, and play with three presets - Bass Boost+, Dynamic, and Bright modes.

As for the controls, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will have touch controls that can perform the following functions.

Double-tap - play/pause, answer/reject call

- play/pause, answer/reject call Triple tap - next track

- next track Press and one hold - reject call

- reject call Press and hold both buds - switch noise cancellation mode, transparency mode

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo battery

The leaked image also reveals some big upgrades in the battery department. The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is said to last up to 28 hours on a single charge which is 65% better than the last-gen. Each bud will be packed with a 40mAh battery and a 400mAh battery.

On a single charge, the Buds Air Neo is rated to last up to 5 hours and up to 20hr with ANC on and case included. A quick 10 minutes charge via Type-C port will offer 3 hours of playback.

