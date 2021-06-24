Realme Buds Q2 launched in India alongside Narzo smartphones

Realme has launched its newest TWS for the Indian market which is the new Realme Buds Q2. This has launched alongside the Realme Narzo 30 smartphones and the the new Realme 30-inch FHD TV.

While new to the India market, the Realme Buds Q2 is essentially the rebranded Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. The Realme Buds Q2 are available in two colours the Active Black and Calm Grey. The Realme Buds Q2 have been priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Specs and features

The Realme Buds Q2 is the third pair of earphones from Realme with ANC, after the Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Air 2. While the Buds Air Neo had a stem-like design and half-in ear style design, the new Realme Buds Q2 will bring a compact non-stem design with in-ear style buds. The buds will be housed inside an egg-shaped charging case.

In terms of connectivity, the Buds Q2 harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 and support HH AAC playback. Dual-channel transmission lets users sync both the left and right earbuds. On the inside, the buds come with a 10mm bass boost driver that offers rich bass. The Buds Q2 are powered by a Realme R2 chipset which brings active noise cancelling capability up to 25dB.

There are also dual microphones for calls and ENC will be activated for calls as well. It also features the transparency mode along with 88ms low-latency gaming mode. The Buds can be paired with the Realme Link app to get more control. The app allows users to switch between noise cancellation, normal, and transparent mode. It also allows users to switch to game mode, enhance volume, and play with three presets - Bass Boost+, Dynamic, and Bright modes.

The Realme Buds Q2 is said to last up to 28 hours on a single charge which is 65% better than the last-gen. Each bud will be packed with a 40mAh battery and a 400mAh battery in the charging case.

On a single charge, the Buds Q2 is rated to last up to 5 hours and up to 20hrs with ANC on and case included. A quick 10 minutes charge via Type-C port will offer 3 hours of playback.