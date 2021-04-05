Realme Buds Air 2 Neo looks to bring ANC on a budget

Realme has another pair of affordable true wireless earbuds coming up, in the form of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. It will be unveiled later this week with features such as active noise cancellation.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will make its global debut in Pakistan on April 7. A teaser confirms that its key feature will be the presence of ANC – meaning, that all of Realme’s latest TWS now offer active noise cancellation, including the Realme Buds Air Pro and the recently-launched Realme Buds Air 2. As per the naming, it’s safe to assume that the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be the cheapest one of the three.

The poster also reveals the design of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. It will open horizontally like the affordable Realme Buds Q and have an egg-shaped case. On the inside, we see a function button and the two buds which now have an iridescent finish on the outside, presumably with touch controls.

Surprise Surprise! We are all set to launch #realemBudsAir2Neo Along with #realmeBudsAir2. With realme Buds Air 2 Neo, We Plan to bring Active Noise Cancellation to the Masses. It's a Flagship feature that we are bringing down in our AIoT so that you...... https://t.co/SQBGSbsFGK pic.twitter.com/3FPn17n7ocApril 3, 2021 See more

Other confirmed Realme Buds Air 2 Neo specifications include 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers for more powerful output. There’s also 28 hours of total battery life, which is a big step up from the 17 hours claimed by the original Buds Air Neo from May 2020. The “Noise off; Power on” tagline further suggests that battery life will be one of its strongest points. We also expect it to be available in some funky colours.

The original Realme Buds Air Neo was priced at Rs 2,999 while the Buds Air 2 costs Rs 3,299. We expect the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to sit somewhere in the middle, but the company could surprise us with an even lower price. Indian launch and availability are yet to be officially confirmed, but we could hear about it soon.

On the horizon for India, we have the Realme Narzo 30 5G and 4G, the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G, the flagship Relame GT Neo, along with some other AIoT products. The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo could very well share the stage with one of them.