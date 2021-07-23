Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro launched: price, specs, features, and availability

Realme Watch 2 series has been launched in India along with three audio products. The Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro are the latest budget smartwatches priced under Rs 5,000.

The Realme Watch 2 is the successor to the original Realme Watch from 2020 and the Realme Watch 2 Pro is the first Pro variant from the brand. The Realme Watch series will take on the likes of the Amazfit Bip U series, the Redmi Watch, and more.

Realme Watch 2 Pro price in India, specs and features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes in space grey and metallic silver options. The smartwatch will go on sale in India starting July 26, 2021. Check our Realme Watch 2 Pro on Amazon

The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a large 1.75-inch colour display with a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels running at 30 fps, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The wearable also comes with a dual-channel GPS. Along with keeping track of regular step count, calories burnt, etc, the watch also tracks 90 sports modes including run, walk, strength exercise, football horse riding, hockey, table tennis, badminton, elliptical, yoga, cricket, boxing, bowling, and more.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Realme) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Realme) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Realme) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Realme)

In terms of health, you get a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to keep track of blood-oxygen levels, and a 3-axis accelerometer. In terms of battery life, the Realme Watch 2 Pro packs in a 390mAh battery which Realme claims can last up to 14 days. As far as the smart features are concerned, the watch comes with caller ID, reject/silence incoming calls, weather updates, notifications from apps on phone, and reminders.

It can also control media playback and snap photos on the phone. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, sedentary reminder, drinking reminder, meditation, IoT control via Realme Link app, and find my phone.

Realme Watch 2 price in India, specs and features

The Realme Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,499 and comes in the sole classic black colour option. It will go on sale in India starting July 26, 2021. You can avail early bird price of Rs 2,999 on July 26. Check our Realme Watch 2 on FlipkartView Deal

The Realme Watch 2 is pretty similar to the Realme Watch with a square display and a navigation button on the side. It offers a 1.4-inch colour touch screen display with 320 by 320 pixels, 323ppi, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of sensors onboard, the Realme Watch 2 comes with three sensors: a 3-axis accelerometer, a SpO2 monitor, and a PPG Heart rate monitor.

In terms of fitness and exercise features, the Watch 2 supports 90 sports modes 一 a big jump from 14 modes on the Realme Watch. It also tracks calories burnt, steps taken, average pace, heart rate, and more during a workout. The sleep tracking offers a complete date of sleeping habits with a detailed breakdown of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. It is also IP68 rated.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

In terms of smart features, the biggest feature is the ability to control smart devices right from the wrist which includes Realme Buds Q and Air series TWS, Bluetooth speakers, smart light, home appliances, and more. It comes with a 315mAh battery unit that lasts up to 12 days on a single charge.

Both watches come with a 22mm strap. The watches support over 100 watch faces and the watches also comes with a few live watch faces which can be accessed via the Realme Link companion application.

