Realme Watch 2 Pro price in India, specs, features, and news

Realme is one of the most ambitious tech brands out in the market right now. The company has a plan to launch over 100 AIoT products in India in 2021. However, due to the lockdown and restrictions, the company hasn’t been able to launch as many products as it would’ve liked, but in the coming days, we might see Realme picking up the pace and launch more connected devices in India. Among them, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is one of the top contenders to go official in India.

While we don’t know exactly when the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be launched in India in the coming weeks. The original Realme Watch was launched in India back in May 2020 and the second-gen Realme Watch series is due for release in India. The Realme Watch 2 series consists of two smartwatches, the vanilla Realme Watch 2 and the higher-end Realme Watch 2 Pro.

The Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro both made their global debut in Malaysia and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smart wearable from Realme, the Watch 2 Pro.

Cut to the chase:

What is it? Realme’s new smartwatch

Realme’s new smartwatch How much will it cost? Around Rs 5,000

Around Rs 5,000 When is it out? June, 2021(expected)

Realme Watch 2 Pro price and availability

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at RM 299 in Malaysia which is roughly around Rs 5,300. It comes in Light Grey and Black colour options. In India, the watch will likely be priced around Rs 5,000 and will compete against the likes of Redmi Watch and Amazfit Bip U Pro.

Realme Watch 2 Pro design and display

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of design, the Realme Watch 2 Pro comes in two colour options - light grey and black. The watch comes with a 22mm liquid silicone strap which can be swapped with any other third party strap. As for the protection, the wearable is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust. The watch case comes in Space Grey and Metallic Silver colourways.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is also one of the largest smartwatches with 12.65mm thickness and 40 grams weight. It sports a large 1.75-inch colour display which is 56% larger than the previous model. It has a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels, a 30 fps refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch supports over 100 watch faces and also it comes with a few live watch faces which can be accessed via the Realme Link companion application.

Realme Watch 2 Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The major addition comes in terms of a dual-channel GPS which allows you to track multiple outdoor activities independent of your phone. Some of the basic features include metrics of workout, distance, calorie, and workout duration. Apart from that, the wearable can track up to 90 sports modes including run, walk, strength exercise, football horse riding, hockey, table tennis, badminton, elliptical, yoga, cricket, boxing, bowling, and more. However, the company also confirmed that the whole bunch of 90 modes will be added via OTA update later.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Realme) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Realme)

As for the battery life, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge with the built-in 390mAh battery unit. But, that will vary depending on the usage of GPS and other features on the watch. As for the health, tracking goes, you are getting the usual slew of sensors such as a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to keep track of blood-oxygen levels, and 3-axis accelerometer.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with some smart features which include caller ID, reject/silence incoming calls, weather updates, notifications from apps on phone, and reminders. It can also control media playback and snap photos on the phone. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, sedentary reminder, drinking reminder, meditation, IoT control via Realme Link app, and find my phone.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!