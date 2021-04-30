Best budget smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India for 2021

Planning to get your first smartwatch but don’t want to splurge? We have got you covered with our best smartwatch under Rs 5,000 buying guide. Smartwatches have become very popular lately, thanks to offerings from multiple brands under several price bands. There was a time when we had to spend a lot to experience a smartwatch on our wrists. But, now in 2021, we have a good set of smartwatches that are affordable.

There are quite a handful of smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in India right now, but these might still be not affordable for many, so we decided to help you out with the best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 that are available in India. For now, we have compiled a list of six smartwatches that we think are the best in the segment. While most smartwatches on the list are close to Rs 5,000, we have also added a couple of wearables that are priced around Rs 3,000 thereby giving you more options.

It is also worth mentioning that these smartwatches are fitness trackers first and then smartwatches. These smartwatches also shine in one key aspect that more premium smartwatches suffer - longer battery life. These budget-oriented smartwatches also come with heart rate, sleep, and activity trackers. Additionally, some of these also feature SpO2 monitor which is a nifty addition to measure your blood-oxygen level.

The current pack of best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 is led by Amazfit’s Bip U Pro with ticks all the boxes which you need on a budget. It is followed by the stylist Realme Watch S and unique-looking Honor Watch ES. We have one more option from Amazfir, the Bip S Lite. The list ends with Indian brands BoAt and NosieFit.

Amazfit Bip U Pro An impressive package on a budget Specifications Display: 1.43" LCD Shape: rectangle Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 9 days SpO2: Yes GPS: Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built-in GPS + Fitness and tracking features + Precise sleep tracking + Value for money Reasons to avoid - App sync issue - Notification management - Alexa isn’t very useful

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a great fitness tracker for its price with over 60 sports tracking modes and plenty of health-related features. However, the stars of the show are the built-in GPS and Alexa smart assistant. The core experience is still similar to the Bip U. The Bip U Pro is arguably the best smartwatch in its price bracket with few rivals to match it. However, Alexa doesn't work as well as we'd hoped.

The 1.43-inch LCD color display is bright enough to be clearly readable even on sunny days. The Amazfit Bip U Pro shines when it comes to fitness and health-related features with the inclusion of heart rate, SpO2, sleep, breathing tracking, and much more. As for the smart features, you get Alexa, notification mirroring, music control, and a camera shutter. All the tracking features work well and precisely. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is our first recommendation given that it ticks all the boxes with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

You can save Rs 1,000 by opting for the Amazfit Bip U, but you will lose out on built-in GPS and Alexa.

Read our Amazfit Bip U Pro review

Read our Amazfit Bip U review

Realme Watch S A smartwatch for the casual wearers Specifications Display: 1.3", LCD Shape: Circular Strap: 22mm Battery: Up to 15 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Simple interface + Minimal and classy design + Display quality Reasons to avoid - Sports tracking accuracy - Connectivity issues

For those who are looking for a more stylish and appealing look on a smartwatch, the Realme Watch S is a circular smartwatch from Realme. The Realme Watch S is a big leap ahead from their first smartwatch. The new design looks a lot more premium and closer to a conventional watch, increasing its appeal.

The 1.3-inch color display gets a lot brighter too, while the round face lets it blend in with more outfits. With a bigger battery, it comfortably lasts for two weeks on a single charge. For the price, it gets the fundamentals right and then some. The only real issue we had was that sports tracking was often inaccurate. We’d recommend you to go with Amazfit if you want a fitness tracker first smartwatch.

Read our Realme Watch S review

Buy Realme Watch S on Flipkart | Amazon Rs 4,999

Honor Watch ES Fitness tracker done right Specifications Display: 1.64" AMOLED Shape: Rectangle Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 10 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great display + Guided workouts + Lightweight design + Accurate tracking Reasons to avoid - No built-in GPS - Limited notification functions

A hybrid between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker, the Honor Watch makes it into our list of best smartwatches for Rs 5,000 for a couple of reasons. One, the Honor Watch ES received a priced cut of Rs 2,000, and two, the wearable offers an excellent set of fitness and health-related features.

The Honor Watch ES is great as a fitness tracker. It has essentials like workout tracking, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. In addition, you also get a SpO2 monitor and stress monitoring feature. All these work pretty flawlessly and accurately. The Fitness course mode is the key highlight of the Honor Watch ES which offers guided exercises on the large screen.

However, if you are looking for more smartwatch features, you will be disappointed as this is not the best when it comes to handling notifications. The design is fairly unique, but also a little polarizing.

Read our Honor Watch ES review

Buy Honor Watch ES on Amazon | Flipkart Rs 4,999

Amazfit Bip S Lite Best on tight budget Specifications Display: 1.28" Transflective Shape: Rectangle Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 30 days SpO2: No GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Visit Site Reasons to buy + Battery life + Feature-rich app support + Excellent outdoor visibility Reasons to avoid - Screen resolution could have been better - Notification management

For those who are on an extremely tight budget, the Amazfit Bip S Lite priced at Rs 2,999 is a great option. In terms of design, the Bip S Lite comes with a polycarbonate body and a 20mm silicone strap. The smartwatch is rated to last up to 30 days on a single charge. However, you’ll miss out on the SpO2 sensor here.

In the visual department, you get a 1.28-inch transflective color display along with Always on Display. The Bip S Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant which means that the watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The watch comes equipped with eight different sports modes including - treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, and freestyle. Other features include Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor.

Read our Amazfit Bip S review

Buy Amazfit Bip S Lite on Amazon | Flipkart Rs 2,999

BoAt Xplorer Specifications Display: 1.3" Shape: Square Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 7 days SpO2: No GPS: Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built-in GPS Reasons to avoid - No Sp02 sensor

The BoAt Xplorer smartwatch is the cheapest wearable on the list to feature a built-in GPS that can track activities such as running, walking independently of your phone. You get a 1.3-inch full-color touchscreen 2.5D curved display with 240 x 240 pixels. The smart features of the BoAt Xplorer include smart notifications mirroring from apps like SMS, Email, Social Media App Alerts. In terms of battery life, on a single charge, the watch is rated to last up to 7 days.

As for the fitness features the wearable is capable of tracking multiple modes including indoor walk, run, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga, hiking with automatic sports recognition for walking and running. In terms of health-related features, the BoAt Xplorer comes with wellness mode, sleep, and heart rate monitor. In addition, it can also keep track of the menstruation cycle tracker, guided meditation breathing. Notably, the watch misses out on the SpO2 monitor.

NoiseFit Evolve Specifications Display: 12." AMOLED Shape: Circular Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 3 days SpO2: No GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Visit Site Reasons to buy + AMOLED display + IP68 certified Reasons to avoid - No SpO2 - No GPS

Wrapping up the list with only the second watch to come with an AMOLED panel under Rs 5,000, the NosiseFit Evolve. The smartwatch offers a 1.2-inch AMOLED display in a circular dial. In terms of sports tracking, you get 9 sports modes, heart rate, and sleep tracking. As for the smart features, the watch offers notifications from phone and social media updates.

On a single charge, the device is capable of lasting up to 3 days. It is also IP68 rated which makes the NoiseFit Evolve resistant to water, sweat, and dust. The companion NoiseFit app allows you to get more control over the watch. Other features include controlling the camera, music control, detailed fitness reports, Sedentary alarms, and hydration reminders.

Buy NoiseFit Evolve on Amazon | Flipkart Rs 4,999

Best smartwatch under Rs 5,000 in India

Product Price Amazfit Bip U Pro Rs 4,999 Realme Watch S Rs 4,999 Honor Watch ES Rs 4,999 Amazfit Bip S Lite Rs 2,999 BoAt Xplorer Rs 2,999 NoiseFit Evolve Rs 4,999

