In Pictures: OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition

The OnePlus Watch is the company’s first attempt in the premium wearable space to take on the likes of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and even some Amazfit smartwatches. While the OnePlus Watch received a mixed bag of responses with its first attempt, it did bring a unique mix of smartwatch and fitness tracker with a battery life that rivals could not match.

The design was one of the strong points of the OnePlus Watch, and to take things a notch higher, the brand has now introduced a Cobalt Limited Edition of the smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced Rs 5,000 higher than the regular variant, but in exchange for the higher price tag, users will get a more premium OnePlus Watch that looks classic.

We have been using the Cobalt Limited Edition for the past few days and let’s take a closer look at this most premium OnePlus wearable.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price and availability

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999. It will go on sale starting July 16 on OnePlus.in. You can avail Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions during the initial sale period.

For context, the midnight black and moonlight silver variants of the OnePlus Watch are priced at Rs 14,999 and both colour options are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition design

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition offers a premium experience right from the word go. The special edition smartwatch comes in a premium looking black box with a faux leather layer on it. Opening up the box, you will find the smartwatch, warranty and safety information, charger, and a pair of additional straps (black). For context, the regular OnePlus Watch comes in a typical long red cardboard box with no extra straps.

The Cobalt Limited Edition is made up of premium and durable materials. The watch case is made up of a cobalt alloy which is twice as hard as stainless steel 一 this material has been used only on some luxury watches and this is the first time we are seeing it on a smartwatch. The watch is also more corrosion resistant than regular stainless steel watches.

Another luxury addition to this wearable comes in terms of screen protection. The Cobalt Limited Edition harnesses Sapphire glass which has a Mohs rating of 9 一 meaning it has an exceptional resistance towards scratches. The watch weighs 45 grams without the strap which is the same as the regular version.

Further, in terms of strap material, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with a vegan leather strap in India while the rest of the world gets a conventional leather strap. In the box, you also get an additional classic black strap which can be easily swapped. If you want a classic look, the vegan leather strap looks excellent and for a bit of casual wear, the classic strap suits better. The vegan leather strap comes with a butterfly buckle, adding a classic touch. The casing and the buckle come in golden colour while the default strap comes in a green finish.

Our experience with the watch has been excellent right from the start to writing this piece. We were impressed with the sleek design of the regular OnePlus Watch and with this special edition, OnePlus has jumped to the next level. The gorgeous AMOLED display atop matches the slick design of the watch and adds a nice touch. With Always-on Display turned on, the watch will please the eye of people around you. The watch not only looks premium, but it also feels premium and is one of the best-looking watches we’ve tested so far.

On the right side of the watch, you get two physical buttons that can be pushed. The one placed at the 2 o’clock position has “OnePlus” etched on it and opens the app drawer while the one on the bottom starts workouts by default, but the latter one can be customized.

Apart from the materials used and strap options, the rest of the specs and features are similar to the regular OnePlus Watch and here is a quick look at the specs.

It comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 454 x 454. The watch is IP68 dust and water-resistant rated as well. In terms of sports tracking, you get over 100 modes and it is also bundled with the usual slew of health suites such a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.

In terms of battery life, the 402mAh battery unit is rated to last about two weeks and in terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Watch offers Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with the OnePlus heath application. One of the key highlights of the OnePlus Watch is that this wearable can make and take calls as long as you’ve connected to your phone 一 thanks to the inbuilt speaker and microphone on the watch.

