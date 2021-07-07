OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition now available in India

The OnePlus Watch is one of the better-designed smartwatches in the Indian market right now. If you were looking for something just a little more premium the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is now available in India.

Unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones, the OnePlus Watch is the company’s first smartwatch. A special edition of the wearable was also announced to be available at a later date, which would offer a more premium design.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999 and will be available starting July 16 on OnePlus.in and Experience stores. HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 till September 15. There’s also an option to pre-book the OnePlus Watch for Rs 1,000 to get it first.

Compared to the regular variant, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with a specially treated sapphire glass with a Mohs rating of 9 for scratch resistance. Its body is made of a cobalt alloy which is supposed to be twice as durable and corrosion-resistant than stainless steel. The Indian variant comes with a special vegan leather strap with a butterfly buckle.

Other specs and features are similar to the mainstream OnePlus Watch, with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen that has a resolution of 454 x 454. The entire design is 5ATM and IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

For fitness enthusiasts, there are over 100 sports tracking modes which can be selected via the OnePlus Health app. Thanks to in-built GPS, the watch can also track runs with accuracy without needing to carry a phone along. There’s also heart rate tracking, SpO2 measuring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.

As a smartwatch, it can show and respond to notifications, initiate and pick calls, control media, act as a camera shutter and more. With a 402mAh battery, it has a battery life of about 14 days. The OnePlus Watch is also capable of fast charging via the included charging cradle.