Realme Narzo 30 to launch in 4G and 5G variants in India

Realme Narzo 30 series was launched in India earlier this months. However, the vanilla Narzo 30 was not launched as the company only launched the Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. Realme’s Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the vanilla Realme Narzo 30 will launch in two variants in India.

In a recently concluded AskMadhav episode, Realme India’s CEO has given some information on the Realme Narzo 30. When asked about the Realme Narzo 30, here is what he answered.

“We planned the Realme Narzo 30 4G version and completed the final stages of testing and development, it is all set to launch. However, after witnessing the demand for 5G smartphones and to match Realme’s strategy as a 5G smartphone leader in India, we have decided to work on another 5G device and the upcoming Narzo will come in both 4G and 5G variants”.

Both smartphones will be launched together very soon in India. Currently, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is the cheapest smartphone with 5G in India starting at Rs 16,999. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 5G could undercut the Pro variant and get the “cheapest 5G phone in India” crown.

As for the specs, we do not have any details on the phone yet. For context, the predecessor, Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC. On the inside, the device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

For optics, you get the Samsung GM1 48MP quad camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 4G both will be upgraded compared to the Realme Narzo 20.

Realme 8 series will be unveiled on March 24 in India along with Realme smart bulb and Realme smart scale. The event will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed on YouTube.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!