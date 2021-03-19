Realme 8 Pro to be a downgrade from the 7 Pro in one key aspect

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will launch globally on March 24. A series of tweets from the company’s India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed several key features of the upcoming Realme 8 series.

For starters, the Realme 8 series will run on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box and will be the first Realme devices to do so (at least outside of China). The Realme UI 2.0 is built on Android 11. Realme UI 2.0 is built to offer customization, Privacy, and Efficiency.

Further, Madhav also confirmed that both devices in the series, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro both will feature a Super AMOLED display which will bring higher outdoor visibility, higher resolution, and improved battery life.

47 Mins is all it takes for a full charge! #realme8series is all about fast charging. pic.twitter.com/MYzKQvCBkvMarch 17, 2021 See more

Talking about the battery life, the Realme 8 series will sport a 50W super dart charge. For context, the Realme 7 Pro offers a 65W fast charging support and the Realme 7 offers 30W fast charging support. Going by the previous report, the Realme 8 will have a 30W charger in the box while the Realme 8 Pro will pack in a 50W charger as per the new teaser and can fully charge the device in 47 minutes.

Lastly, in terms of optics, the Realme 8 series(8 Pro) will be the first smartphone camera to offer Starry mode time-lapse video. The Realme 8 Pro with its 108MP primary camera and 2nd generation Starry mode developed by Realme will offer this industry-first feature.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme 8 series specs

Thanks to the pouring leaks and rumours, the Realme 8 series’ specs have taken a shape and we have more than a rough idea of what the phone might offer. The vanilla Realme 8 will 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The device will come with a 64MP quad rear camera and pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Realme 8 Pro will pack in a 108 Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main camera and will feature a number of camera modes including the new starry mode. It is said to pack in a Super AMOLED display, but there is no confirmation on the high refresh rate yet. The design of the phone will be somewhat similar to Realme X7 Pro with Dare to Leap branding to the back.

Both the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are now up for pre-order on Flipkart. More details on the Realme 8 series will be on March 24. During the event, the company will also launch a Realme smart bulb and Realme smart scale.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!