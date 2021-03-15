Realme 8 and 8 Pro pre-orders now open in India

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will launch on March 24 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Realme 8 series phones are now up for pre-order on Flipkart.

The company confirmed the launch date today and While the specs of the phones are still under the wraps, you can now pre-order the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro by purchasing a gift card on Flipkart. Here is what’s confirmed till now.

The Realme 8 Pro will come with a 108MP quad-camera setup, the device will have “Dare to Leap” branding similar to the Realme X7 Pro on the back. The device will feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. The device is said to weigh just 176 grams and will have a thickness of 8.1mm - sleeker than the Realme 7 Pro and 6 Pro.

You can check out the full details of Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro here.

How to pre-book Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro in India

Head to the Realme 8 series pre-order page Scroll down and click on “Register now for Infinity sale” Buy Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher of Rs 1,080 to pre-book Realme 8/8 Pro Come back on the sale day to be announced) and purchase Realme 8/8 Pro

The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro sale date will be announced on March 24 during the launch.

What do get in return?

On successfully purchasing the Realme 8 or Realme 8 Pro on sale day, you will get a coupon in the “my coupons” section. With that coupon, you can avail the Realme Buds Air Neo true wireless earbuds for Rs 1,499 which is currently priced at Rs 2,499 on Flipkart . You can purchase the TWS within 10 days from the delivery of the Realme phone.

The Realme Buds Air Neo was launched in India back in 2020 along with the Realme TV and Realme Watch. The Buds Air Neo comes with a 13mm dynamic bass boost driver and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The TWS can last up to 3 hours on a single charge and can last up to 17 hours with the charging case. It can be controlled via touch gestures and there is also a low-latency mode for gaming, which takes it down to 119.2ms. It was launched for Rs 2,999 last year.

