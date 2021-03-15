Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 to launch on March 24 in India

Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 will be launched in India on March 24. The company has confirmed the launch date and has also sent out the Invite for the same. The Realme 8 series will take on the recently launched Redmi Note 10 series in India.

The Realme 8 series will be launched on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. IST in India. The launch event will also happen simultaneously in the UK (2 p.m. GMT) and France, Germany, Italy, and Spain (3 PM CET). The Realme 8 series will succeed the Realme 7 series which was launched in India back in September 2020.

The launch invite confirms the 108MP camera on the Realme 8 series. While there is still no confirmation, the Pro variant is the only one that’s likely to feature the 108MP primary camera which was showcased recently. The Realme 8 Pro will use a 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. While the Realme 7 series (7 Pro) made the 65W fast charging affordable, the Realme 8 series will try and democratize the 108MP camera for the masses.

The title for the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera currently belongs to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max priced at Rs 18,999. The Realme 8 on the other hand is an upgrade from the Realme 7 and the specs for the same was teased by the Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth a couple of weeks back. Here is how the phone's build-up after a few leaks.

Realme 8 Pro specs (expected)

The first phone from Realme to have a 108MP camera, the Realme 8 Pro will come with a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. This will be followed by three other cameras which presumably are ultra-wide, macro, and depth - going by the previous track record. The device will come with a bunch of new shooting modes as well.

The Realme 8 Pro will come with a Super AMOLED display and will be the first budget phone from the Realme number series to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset while there are also rumours of a 5G variant. A 120Hz high refresh rate and 65W fast charging are also expected.

Realme 8 specs (expected)

Realme 7 series (Image credit: Future)

According to leaked images on Twitter, the Realme 8 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by Helio G95 chipset, the same chipset as we’ve seen on the Realme 7. In terms of optics, the Realme 8 will have a 64MP main sensor and three other cameras on the back.

It will sport a 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging, the same as what we’ve seen on the Realme 7. The device is also expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and is likely to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8, 8 Pro pre-order

The Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 will be up for pre-order ahead of March 24 launch starting 12 noon today(March 15) to March 22. View Deal

