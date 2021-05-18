Realme Narzo 30 with 90Hz display, 30W fast charging announced

The Realme Narzo 30 is now official as the third device in the Narzo 30 series. The newly launched device joins the Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. The Realme Narzo 30 was unveiled in Malaysia today.

The vanilla Realme Narzo 30 4G variant was launched today. There is no word on the India launch yet, but the company has confirmed that both the 4G and 5G variants will launch in India. Let’s take a look at what the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant offers.

Realme Narzo 30 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and 580 nits peak brightness. It is an LCD screen. Running the is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset clocked at 2.05GHz which is paired with Arm Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device is available in sole 6GB + 128GB configuration.

In the camera department, the Realme Nazro 30 sports a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP B&W Lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera on the front. Some of the shooting modes include Night Filters, Super Nightscape, Ultra 48MP Mode, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Macro, and AI Scene.

(Image credit: Realme)

The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery unit which is backed by a 30W fast charging. Out of the box, the Realme Narzo 30 runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone, Type-C port, NFC, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 30 weighs 192 grams and has a 9.4mm profile.

Realme Narzo 30 price and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at RM 799 which is around Rs 14,150 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. The device is available in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options.

