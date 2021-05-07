Exclusive: Realme Buds Q2 price in India leaked via retail box

The Realme Buds Q2 recently made its global debut in Pakistan as the company’s new pair of budget true wireless earbuds . We now know what its Indian pricing could be.

TechRadar India has received images of the retail box of the Realme Buds Q2 , revealing a printed price of Rs 2,499. Its model number of RMA2010 has already been certified by the BIS for launch in India. It also seems like the units are currently being imported from China. For context, the same product is priced at PKR 3,999, which is about Rs 2,000 in India.

(Image credit: Future)

The first-generation Realme Buds Q came to India in June 2020, which means they are due for a refresh in the near future. The Buds Q2 is positioned under Realme Buds Air 2 Neo — which is the company’s cheapest TWS with active noise cancellation.

Available in black and purple, the Realme Buds Q2 has an in-ear design without a stem. The ear-tips will be removable and replaceable. The touch-sensitive area on the outside has a new “Kaleidoscope lamination” finish that stands out from the otherwise understated design.

Instead of ANC, they will offer environmental noise cancellation for calls via the built-in array of microphones. They function over Bluetooth 5.0 and supports AAC and SBC codec playback. Switching to the gaming mode can bring the latency down to 88ms — a significant jump from the 119ms of its predecessor.

(Image credit: Realme)

10mm drivers run the show, with support for BassBoost+, Dynamic, and Bright sound profiles also making the cut on the Realme Buds Q2. Each bud weighs only about 4.1g while the whole package (including the case) weighs about 29g. They are IPX4 rated for water resistance. The big talking point is the 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, with the case providing three additional charges, taking the total up to 20 hours. Fast charging, which takes place over a micro USB port, is also supported. A 10-minute charge should deliver about 2 hours of playback while a full charge is claimed to take only about 40 minutes.

Before the start of this year, Realme confirmed that it will be launching over 100 AIoT devices in India in 2021. With the new lockdown in place, the company has delayed its upcoming launches by a few weeks. Needless to say, its timeline is currently affected. However, the launch of the Buds Q2 should not be too far now. Perhaps we will hear more about it at the Realme X7 Max event .