Realme postpones launches in light of the Covid crisis in India

India is currently facing a massive resurgence in Covid cases and is reeling under the crisis. And in light of that Realme has announced that it is postponing upcoming launches and its anniversary celebrations.

The major launch that the company was set to do in the near future was that of the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone which would have seen the launch of a new Smart TV as well as new Smart Home Accessories from the company.

This was announced on Twitter by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth and then followed up by the official Realme Twitter handle. Sheth wrote, "In these difficult times, let’s focus on contributing as much as possible. Stay home, Stay strong! We will be back soon."

Sheth posted a few days back that Realme is distributing 100,000 masks for the Covid relief effort. It distributed those through its Realme Smart Stores and Realme Experience Stores for old age homes and orphanages.

As for the Realme X7 Max it is India’s first phone with the Dimensity 1200 chipset and is expected to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response rate. You also get 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath the panel.

The 4,500mAh battery is backed up by a 50W super Dart charge which takes less than an hour to charge the device from nothing to full. The device is only 179 grams in weight and 8.4 mm thick.

For cameras, the Realme X7 Max comes with a 64MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX682) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP shooter on the front handles the selfies.

Other features of the Realme X7 Max include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, Hi-Res certification, and Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

As we revealed exclusively in a previous report, The Realme X7 Max will be available in two configurations in India ─ 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s unclear how it will be positioned, but looking at the Chinese pricing, it shouldn’t be too far from the Realme X7 Pro’s Rs 29,999 price tag.