Realme Buds Q2 with up to 20 hours battery life, ENC announced

Realme Buds Q2 true wireless earbuds are now official. The successor to the Realme Buds Q was unveiled in Pakistan. The Realme Buds Q2 comes with improved low-latency, a new Kaleidoscope-inspired design, and offers up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Realme Buds Q was launched in India back in June 2020 alongside the Realme X3 series. The company has had a successful run with the TWS, especially in the Realme Buds Air series. We also expect the launch of Realme Buds Q2 soon in India.

Realme Buds Q2 price and availability

The Realme Buds Q2 is priced at Pakistani Rs 3,999 which is around Rs 1,929 in India. The Buds Q2 is available in Black and Blue color options.

Realme Buds Q2 features, specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds Q2 harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 chip with a 10mm bass boost dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs. Additionally, you also get a dedicated gaming mode which takes the latency down to 88ms, an improvement from 119ms from the Buds Q. You can also customize between BassBosst+, Dynamic, and Bright sound effects with the help of the companion Realme Link app.

The true wireless earbuds also come with a microphone built-in with environmental noise cancellation for calls that block ambient noise during calls so that your voice is more clear during the call. In the box, you also get interchangeable eartips as these are in-ear style earbuds without stem design.

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of design, the Realme Buds Q2 offers a new Kaleidoscope lamination process with a unique looking surface on the area of touch interaction. Each bud weighs just 4.1 grams and the whole package weighs 29 grams making them comfortable to wear as well as carry around. These buds are also IPX4 rated meaning you can carry them to the gym and workout sessions without having to worry about sweat or even a bit of water drop.

As for the controls, you get double-tap to play/pause music or answer/end calls depending on the situation. Triple tap to skip track, long press to reject a call, and long-press both buds to enter/exit game mode. The volume control is missing here, which is common in the budget TWS space.

Once charged, the Realme Q2 is said to last up to 20 hours - five hours with the earbuds and additional three charge cycles via the case. A 10 minutes quick charge is rated to deliver 2 hours of playback. A full charge takes about an hour and 40 minutes. The Realme Buds Q2 used micro-USB to charge the TWS.

Other features include instant connection as soon as you pick it up from the box, Realme Link app support with customization options, and a 10-meter wireless range.