Realme Narzo 30 4G specs leak ahead of global debut

The Realme Nazro 30 series made its debut in India back in February with Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro devices. The company did not launch the vanilla Narzo 30 at the event, but it did confirm the Realme Narzo 30 will be launching soon in two variants - 4G and 5G. Realme has now officially set the launch date of the Realme Narzo 30.

The Realme Narzo 30 will be launched on May 18 in Malaysia. Ahead of the launch, Marc Yeo Tech Review channel has posted the unboxing of the phone which gives us a clear idea about what the phone looks like and also gives us complete information of the specs. Here are the specs of the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 based on the YouTube video.

Realme Narzo 30 specs (expected)

The Realme Narzo 30 is said to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. On the inside, the device is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, an eight-core processor with a 2.05GHz clock speed, and cooped with Arm Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The same processor also powers the Realme 8. The phone in the video comes with 6GB + 128GB configuration and in the Racing Silver variant - we can expect multiple configurations and colour options.

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of the camera, the device comes with 48MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors which are primary, macro, and B&W sensors respectively. Selfies are said to be handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera on the front. The device is also tipped to pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, matching the Pro variant.

The Realme Narzo 30 will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. Other features of the device will include a 3.5mm headphone, Type-C port, solo speaker, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is said to weigh in at 192 grams and have a 9.4mm profile. The Realme Narzo 30 unboxing video also suggests a Blue colour box, which was also the case with the two Narzo 30 series phones in India.

There is no word on the India launch yet, but the company has confirmed that both the 4G and 5G variants will launch in India. For now, the company has pushed the launch of Realme X7 Max in India. The Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 5G, and Realme Buds Q2 are expected to launch in India soon as well.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!