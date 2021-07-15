Vivo Y72 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 480 launched in India

Vivo has launched its newest Y72 5G smartphone in India which is the first in the Y series with 5G technology in India. This new smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 480 chipset which supports 5G.

The Vivo Y72 smartphone has been priced at Rs 20,990 and will be made available for purchase online and offline channels starting today, July 15. The colour options for the smartphone include Prism Magic and Slate Gray.

In terms of offers on the smartphone it has a Rs 1,500 cashback if purchases using HDFC, ICICI or Kotak Bank Cards with a one time screen replacement guarantee. There are also zero down payment offer along with No-Cost-EMIs.

Vivo Y72 5G: Specs and features

The Vivo Y72 5G smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch LCD screen that has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2408 resolution and 20.07:9 aspect ratio. That is broken by a teardrop notch, which houses the front camera.

On the inside it comes with an Octa-Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform that has a 2GHz x 2 with 1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs and uses Adreno 619 GPU. It is complemented by an 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, with options for 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. It supports expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD and supports DualSIM.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash. On the from it has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has a 3.5mm headphone port, and it comes running Android 11, with Vivo's Funtouch 11 interface laid over the top. There's a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging which is rather slow.

It has 164.15×75.35×8.40mm dimensions and weighs 185.5grams. For connectivity it uses 5G NSA (n78), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5.1GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.