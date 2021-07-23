Samsung launches Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India in a quiet manner

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India, although it did not make much fanfare over the event. The new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the first smartphone in the A series to feature 5G technology.

The Galaxy A22 smartphone offers 5G connectivity with 11 bands’ support and features 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 48MP triple camera for photographs.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available in two variants with prices starting at Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung confirms that the Galaxy A22 5G will be available across retail stores, Samsung's own online portal and leading online portals. Although at the moment of writing this article, it is only available on Samsung's own portal with no listings on either Flipkart or Amazon. HDFC debit and credit cardholders can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on purchase of the Galaxy A22 5G.

Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD + TFT Infinity-V Display which supports 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz), coupled with options for 6GB and 8GB RAM. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone only feature 128GB of built-in storage, but this can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A22 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it uses a 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

In terms of battery backup the Galaxy A22 5G come with a 5,000mAh unit with support for 15W fast charging. This is smaller in comparison to the other phones in the Galaxy M series but should be sufficient to run a whole day on a single charge. As for the colour options that will be offered in India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes in Grey, Mint and Violet.