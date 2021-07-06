Samsung Galaxy F22 launched in India: 90Hz AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, and more

Samsung Galaxy F22 has been launched in India as the latest smartphone in the F series. This is the company’s fifth F series smartphone in India. The device shares almost the same specs as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A22 4G version, but with a couple of downgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, up to 6GB of RAM, a 48MP main camera, and a big 6,000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at what the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F22 brings to the table.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India and availability

Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499. The phone comes in two colour options 一 Denim Blue and Denim Black. The Samsung Galaxy F22 will go on sale via Flipkart starting on July 13.

You can avail of Rs 1,000 flat off on pre-paid transactions during the initial sale which brings the price down to Rs 11,499 for the base variant and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel along with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. This is also the first F series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display and a high refresh rate combination. Sadly, it comes at the cost of screen resolution.

MediaTek Helio G80 powers the device which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a dedicated MicroSD card slot to further expand the storage. Just like most of the other F series smartphones, the Galaxy F22 also comes with a big battery with a 6,000mAh unit. It supports 15W fast charging 一 which isn’t the fastest in the market.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

In the optics department, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features come with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP selfie shooter on the front as well which sits inside an old-school style dew-drop notch.

In the software department, the device runs on OneUI Core 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM, Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock and Knox security.

