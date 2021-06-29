Samsung Galaxy A22 listed on Amazon ahead of the official launch in India

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G variant has been listed on Amazon ahead of an official announcement from the company. The full specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 are now live on the e-commerce site.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G versions have been in the news for the past couple of months and the specs for both smartphones were already leaked. Currently, the 4G version is available for purchase in India while we wait for an update on the Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499 for a 6GB+128GB variant. The device is now available for purchase on Amazon. You can avail 10% instant discount upto Rs 1,000 with Citibank Credit Cards and Debit Card non-EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G version is powered by MediaTek G80 chipset which is an eight-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The Galaxy A22 is available in sole 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage combination. On the front, the device comes with a 6.4-inch screen, but with an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 600 nits and the device is protected from Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. This is also one of the few smartphones to come with an OIS under Rs 20,000. There is a 13MP selfie shooter on the front as well.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G comes with the same 5,000mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the device is 8mm thick and weighs 186g. Both the 4G and 5G variants will be available in Black and Green colour options. Other features include

One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM, Type-C port, and Knox security.

Samsung’s A-series has always been a phone made for the offline market first and this might also be one of the reasons why the company did not make an online event or announcement.

