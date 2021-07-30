Micromax In 2b launched with Unisoc T610 SoC at Rs 7,999

Last year, Micromax returned to the Indian smartphone market with three budget devices. Today, it launched the successor to the cheapest of the lot in the form of the Micromax In 2b.

It brings a bunch of significant internal upgrades that should give it better performance. Available in two configurations, the Micromax In 2b is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart starting August 6. Colour options include black, blue and green.

Micromax In 2b specs

(Image credit: Micromax)

The biggest change over the In 1b comes with the chipset. Powered by the new 12nm Unisoc T610 processor, it is claimed to be 45% faster than the competition (which use MediaTek chipsets). It achieves this by opting for the new core design from ARM, with two Cortex A75s at 1.8GHz and six Cortex A55s at 1.8GHz, along with the Arm G52 GPU. The Micromax In 2b is also one of the few phones under Rs 10,000 to offer 6GB of RAM.

On the front is a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a drop notch. It has a brightness of 400 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. On the rear is a 13MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary sensor, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter. Shooting modes include HDR, portraits, beauty mode, live photos and more.

The Micromax In 2b runs off a large 5,000mAH battery and supports 10W fast charging. The adapter and Type-C cable comes included. Other features include expandable storage, stock Android 11, dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a physical fingerprint scanner, etc.

At the same event, the company also launched two new true wireless earbuds — the Micromax AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro, which are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 respectively.