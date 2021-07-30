Micromax AirFunk 1 and 1 Pro TWS launched in India

Micromax has entered the true wireless earbuds space in India with the launch of two new budget earbuds. The company has unveiled Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro and Micromax AirFunk 1 TWS today along with its budget Micromax In 2b smartphone.

With the true wireless earbuds market earbud booming in India, Micromax is now aiming to grab a piece of cake in the segment and the Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro and the AirFunk 1 are the first set of products under its audio lineup after its comeback last year.

The Pro variant of the TWS buds come with ambient noise cancellation and Qualcomm chipset while the regular variant comes with a voice changing feature. Here are all the things that this new TWS brings to the table.

Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro

(Image credit: Micromax)

The Micromax Air Funk 1 Pro are the company’s premium TWS earbuds and they are powered by the Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with CVC 8.0 (Clear Voice Capture) for noise and echo cancellation. In terms of ambient noise cancellation, the AirFunk 1 Pro offers up to 25dB cancellation (ENC). The ENC also works for calls.

The Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, a 13mm dynamic driver, and offers four microphones. In terms of battery life, these buds are rated to last up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the included case. For charging, you get a Type-C charging interface. They come with an in-ear style design along with a stem. Other features include IP44 water and dust resistance, touch controls, music control,

The Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 18. Colour options include 一 blue, white, black, red, and yellow.

Micromax AirFunk 1

(Image credit: Micromax)

The Micromax AirFunk 1 are an affordable TWS priced under Rs 2,000. They come with a unique feature that allows you to charge your voice(male/female) during calls. These are in-ear style earbuds without stem design. For audio, you get Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, a 9mm driver, and also 3D stereo sound. Lastly, in terms of battery life, the buds are rated to last 5 hours on a signal charge and 15 hours with the included case.

A long press on the right earbud for three seconds will activate the voice changing feature. Other features include an IP44 rating, a Type-C charging port, and touch control.

The Micromax AirFunk 1 are priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available in blue, yellow, purple, and red colour options. They will go on sale starting from August 18 on Flipkart.



