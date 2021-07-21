Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched: price, specs, and availability

Samsung has unveiled a new budget phone in India today under its popular M series. The company launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition today. The device is also part of Samsung’s Amazon Prime Day launch.

Samsung’s new budget version is the 2021 version of its popular Galaxy M21, while it sounds like a big upgrade from last year’s model, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition isn’t all that different from last year’s model.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant while we are waiting for pricing for the 6GB+128GB variant. The device will available in two colour options 一 arctic blue and charcoal black and will go on sale starting July 26, which also happens to be Amazon Prime Day.

In terms of launch offers, you can avail 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specs

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 comes with a large 6,000mAh battery. (Image credit: Amazon)

Starting off with the camera, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a 48MP (Samsung GM2) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies.

In the visual department, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate screen. On the inside, the device is powered by an in-house Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of software, we expect the device to run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0.

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a large 6,000mAh battery unit which is said to last at least one full day. The device supports 15W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtual light sensor, and gyro sensor.

