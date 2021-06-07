Samsung may launch Galaxy M21 Prime Edition in India soon

Samsung might be planning for the launch of yet another budget-friendly M series smartphone. If you excuse the rather longish name, the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has made its presence felt on various mandatory certification sites and registries, hence hinting at its imminent launch.

The phone was spotted on BIS and Google Play Supported Devices list and though these listings do not reveal the precise specifications, we can spot the model number - SM-M215G/DS and M21 Prime moniker on these sites. Also, a support page on Samsung’s official website confirms that the phones could launch anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime specifications (expected)

As mentioned above, while these listings do not reveal much about the upcoming phone, in terms of specifications we expect the phone to be similar to its predecessor. However, the Prime Edition mentioned in the name itself suggests that the phone will be launched in collaboration with Amazon. The buyers may get Amazon Prime subscription complimentary with the phone and that’s where probably the difference between M21 and M21 Prime Edition ends.

Hence, let us have a look at the key specifications of the Galaxy M21, which will give you a fair idea of the M21 Prime Edition as well before we move ahead. The Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD (1,080x2,340 pixels) panel and a massive 6,000mAh battery that can easily last for over 2 days for most users. There is a 15W fast charging support to charge this battery pack.

In terms of processor, the Galaxy M21 octa-core sports an Exynos 9611 SoC, which has been used by the company in numerous budget and mid-range devices in the recent past. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and like most Samsung devices, you can expand the storage to up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The phone runs on Samsung OneUI 2.0 on top of Android 10, though Samsung has already rolled out the Android 11 update for its device. Hence, M21 Prime Edition may ship with the latest firmware pre-installed from the factory side.

