Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launching on July 21

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition budget device will be launched in India on July 18. The company has confirmed the same via Amazon banner on the e-commerce site.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition as a part of Amazon Prime Day launch 一 previously we’d assumed this device as the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition . Ahead of the launch, the Amazon listing has revealed some of the key features which also match with previously leaked specs and features.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone will be the second “Prime Edition” phone in India after the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition. The Galaxy M31 Prime edition was launched in India back in October 2020 during Amazon’s festive season sale. However, this time around the Galaxy M21 will be getting its Prime Edition device during Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specs

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be launched on July 21 (Image credit: Amazon)

In the visual department, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will is confirmed to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display 一 while we do not have any information about the screen refresh rate, it should be 60Hz, same as the regular Galaxy M21 version.

Further, in terms of battery, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature a big 6,000mAh battery unit which is said to last at least one full day. The device is expected to come with support for 15W fast charging. In terms of camera capabilities, the device will come with a 48MP Samsung GM2 primary sensor and two other cameras which presumably will be an ultra-wide and a depth/mono sensor.

According to the past listings and certifications , the Galaxy M21 2021will likely come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the inside, the device is said to be powered by Exynos 9611 processor and in terms of software, we expect the device to run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0. For context, the Galaxy M21 from 2020 also had almost similar specs, but it was running on Android 10.

In terms of pricing, the device is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 一 similar to the last years’ model. The phone launch will happen on July 21 and we expect the sale starting July 26 during Amazon Prime Day 2021 .

